ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Wiser Wealth: 5 Ways to Deal With and Maybe Even Benefit From Rising Inflation

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xvjpd_0gPWRAdF00
Image via iStock.

Everywhere you go now you will see prices significantly higher than they were a year ago. Inflation is normal, but recent months have been particularly brutal for price increases. If you are looking for ways to feel relief, you are not alone. The Wall Street Journal recently shared some of the best practical steps you can take to remain financially secure.

Buy inflation-indexed stocks

Focus your stock purchases on companies that are tied to something tangible. For instance, stores raise their prices based on factors such as how much rent they are paying for the location. This helps make investments in these types of stocks more predictable in terms of what you will see in terms of inflation.

Invest in alternative energy

It has been commonly known that oil is an investment with a limited future, and the rising gas prices sparked by the war in Ukraine made that even more apparent. That is why now more than ever we have seen the value in focusing on alternative energy sources instead.

Ask for a raise

This is one of the most straightforward answers for dealing with inflation. Prepare an argument to your boss of how much you do, and how much similar companies are paying to hire people in your field now if it is higher than your salary.

Delay Social Security

Once you start collecting social security, you will receive it at whatever the rate is at that time. But for each year you delay collecting social security past the standard retirement age, your benefits see an 8% increase. So if you can afford to, postponing social security could earn you more.

Control your lifestyle creep

If all else fails, look at where you are losing the most money. Look at what you are doing that now costs the most that you can do without.

Fred Hubler, Chief Wealth Strategist for Creative Capital Wealth Management Group which offers retainer-based advice and access to accredited investments has been recommending, that clients “lessen exposure to the stock and bond market for a while.”

We feel that hard cash flowing assets, Hubler continued, “are an inflation hedge.”

Things like institutional real estate (properties worth more than $10M) tend to do well in choppy environments if the tenant and property are of good quality. Of course, clients don’t buy the entire $10M property but a much smaller sliver.”

I Bonds, according to Hubler, are also a good hedge (but capped at $10K per person).

“Sadly,” Hubler laments, “the next couple of years will probably be a bumpy ride no matter what you do.”

Regardless of whether current inflation rates are a fleeting trend or not, you need a plan to ride out whatever the surge may bring.

For the full list of all 15 steps you can take to combat inflation, read The Wall Street Journal’s other ideas here.

_________

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEfae_0gPWRAdF00
Fred Hubler

Want to know if you’re on the right path financially? CCWMG’S Second Opinion Service (SOS) is a no-obligation review with one of  Creative Capital Wealth Management Group‘s Wealth Strategists. 

It’s simply not possible to get a reliable second opinion from the same person who gave you the first one. Click here to schedule an SOS meeting with Fred and his team.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the market might not bottom out until people swear off tech stocks, crypto, and NFTs. And he predicts a consumer recession this Christmas.

"The Big Short" investor predicts weaker consumer demand and bloated inventories this Christmas.Burry dismissed the rebound in stocks, saying there were lots of brief rallies in past bear markets. Michael Burry said the market downturn might only end when people swear off owning tech stocks, cryptocurrencies, and non-fungible tokens. The...
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell admits 'we now understand better how little we understand about inflation' and insists 41-year high prices were 'unpredicted'

Chair Jerome Powell said that the Federal Reserve has over the past year learned 'how little we understand inflation' in remarks Wednesday. 'I think we now understand better how little we understand about inflation,' the chair divulged at the European Central Bank (ECB) Forum in Sintra, Portugal. 'This was unpredicted.'
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

The devastating impact of rising food prices on Americans

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration's inflation crisis is hurting individual consumers and the economy as a whole]. The following is adapted from the author’s June 14, 2022, testimony before the Pennsylvania House Majority Policy Committee. The story on food prices...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation Hedge#Wealth Management#Stock#Wall Street#The Wall Street Journal#Delay Social Security
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Something Strange is Happening With Home Prices

The latest news out of the housing market isn’t good. Mortgage rates are soaring, and sales are dropping. The one puzzler is what's happening with prices. The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate averaged 5.81% as of June 23, hitting a near-14-year-high, according to Freddie Mac. The rate rose from 5.78% last week, when it registered its biggest one-week surge since 1987. The rate was just 3.02% a year ago.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Fortune

The Fed plans to ‘reset’ the housing market—raising the likelihood of falling home prices

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s not just about how expensive housing became—it’s how fast it got there. It only took 24 months for U.S. home prices to soar a staggering 37%. For comparison, the biggest two-year spike leading into the 2008 housing crash was 29%.
REAL ESTATE
Vice

Don’t Blame Inflation on Stimulus Checks. Blame It on Corporate Greed.

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. For the past few months, there's been a vicious debate over the sources of inflation and the proper way to contain it. Part of this comes from the fact that the United States recorded the largest jump in inflation since 1981 this year. Another big part is the ongoing debate about what supercharged inflation in the first place, as well as what set of policies can keep it in check.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Raging US inflation is FAR WORSE than we're being told: If the government calculated price increases the same way it did in the 1980s, we'd ALREADY be in Jimmy Carter territory, write former restaurant empire CEO ANDY PUZDER and ex-senator JIM TALENT

Andy Puzder is a former CEO of CKE Restaurants, chairman of 2ndVote Value Investments, Inc., and a senior fellow at the America First Policy Institute. Jim Talent is a former U.S. senator from Missouri and the Chairman of the Reagan Institute's National Leadership Council. The outlook for the U.S. economy...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

US companies move to break China’s dominance of rare earth industry

In 2010, tensions flared between Japan and China over a fishing trawler incident in the East China Sea. The Chinese government reportedly blocked all exports of rare earth elements to Japan in retaliation for the detention of a Chinese fishing boat captain. Japan at the time had grown almost entirely...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Economy is ‘definitively’ slowing down, market expert warns

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Tuesday, market expert Dominick Tavella said that the economy is ‘definitively' slowing down and that consumers are pulling back on spending. DOMINICK TAVELLA: The Fed is doing exactly what it said it's going to do, which is to slow the economy down....
ECONOMY
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy