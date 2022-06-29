ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carneys Point Township, NJ

Drive, Professionalism Help Immaculata Student Receive Business Advisory Board Scholarship

 3 days ago

Isabella Carey.Image via Immaculata University.

Isabella Carey ’25 of Carneys Point, N.J., is the recipient of a scholarship from the Immaculata University Business, Fashion, and Leadership Department’s Business Advisory Board. The scholarship provides $2,000 each year until graduation.

As a graduate of Cardinal O’Hara High School in Springfield, Pa., Carey is majoring in accounting and finance. She is an active student, holding leadership positions as the secretary of the business club and treasurer of the environmental club at Immaculata University. She also volunteers her time by helping with the Immaculata garden, which provides fresh produce to the Chester County Food Bank.

Carey plans to pursue a career in accounting and hopes to promote financial literacy to young people.

“Isabella is an exemplary student who was awarded the Business Advisory Board scholarship because of her drive, professionalism, and well-rounded achievements,” said Gwen Menton Cantarera, chair of the scholarship committee. “The board strives to recognize students who embody the mission of Immaculata. Through her academic record, extra-curricular activities, and career goals, Isabella earned this award.”

The Business Advisory Board advises the Business, Fashion and Leadership Department by helping support its mission and continuously improving the quality of education provided to Immaculata’s students. To reach these goals, each scholarship recipient is required to participate in the advisory board’s mentoring program.

This outreach connects students with a business mentor in the local community to bridge the gap between the classroom and workplace. The mentor provides guidance as the students navigate the choices they are making today that will impact their future careers. 

