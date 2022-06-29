ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win A 797-HP 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye

Motorious readers get more entries to win this modern muscle car.

The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is one of the baddest vehicles on the road, and the Redeye takes it to a whole new level. Unfortunately, they’re also pretty hard to come by, and when you can find one, expect to dish out some major funds. Cost and rarity have kept many people from being able to put a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye into their garages, but you can own one for practically nothing, and get more entries as a Motorious reader.

The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is Dodge’s answer to the demand to bring back the Demon, and it shares a lot of features as the Demon. Like the Demon, it has 25 major upgrades, including a larger supercharger, and a stronger engine, better fuel injection, and improved oiling systems. Other features include:

  • Largest factory supercharger of any production car - 2.7 liters versus 2.4 liters
  • Increased boost pressure: 14.5 psi versus 11.6 psi
  • Higher rpm limit: 6,500 rpm versus 6,200 rpm
  • Fuel: Two dual-stage fuel pumps versus one
  • At full throttle, the Dodge Challenger SRT® Hellcat Redeye's high-output engine consumes 5.4 liters/min of fuel-enough to drain the fuel tank in just under 11 minutes, yet is still rated at 10.692L/100km when driven in normal highway conditions
  • Larger induction air box with three sources of intake air:
  • New dual-snorkel hood
  • Driver-side Air Catcher headlamp
  • Inlet near the wheel liner
In addition to the performance upgrades, this Hellcat Redeye comes fully loaded with the Alcantara Appearance Package, Carbon / Suede Interior Package, Plus Package, Technology Group Package, Drivers Convenience Group and the SRT Black Package. This can all be yours for a donation to the Detroit Auto Dealers Association Education Foundation.

