Erie County, NY

Former Republican Hartman wins Democratic Primary for Erie County Clerk

By WBFO-FM 88.7
wbfo.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It was a big win for Melissa Hartman," said Buffalo News Political Reporter Bob McCarthy in discussing the Democratic Primary for Erie County Clerk. Hartman, the town of Eden...

www.wbfo.org

Comments / 2

wutv29.com

Governor Hochul makes history after winning the Democratic primary

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was lots of excitement at the Erie County Democratic Headquarters on Tuesday as Kathy Hochul won the primary election. Primary election night marks 308 days that Hochul has been the governor of New York State. She is a Western New York native and is the...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Elections
County
Erie County, NY
Erie County, NY
Elections
Erie County, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Eden, NY
WBEN 930AM

Can Lee Zeldin pull off a Pataki-style upset?

The political scene between 1994 and 2022 is widely different as GOP nominee Lee Zeldin tries to upset Kathy Hochul in the governor’s race and pull off a George Pataki-style win in November. Republican strategist Carl Calabrese breaks it down.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

What's driving voters to the polls?

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Today's primary comes after a string of tragic events nationwide and in Western New York: the Tops mass shooting and the gun legislation that followed. We wanted to know what issues were driving people to the polls tonight. We spoke to voters on both sides of the...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 1 - July 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's Fourth of July weekend and there are plenty of family-friendly events taking place across Western New York. The Buffalo Bisons will host Independence Night on Monday. There will be a performance by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the largest fireworks show of the season at Sahlen Field. The team also announced it will sign 100-year-old World War II veteran Roy Kinyon to a one-day contract. According to the Bisons, Kinyon was invited to try out in the summer of 1942 but passed up the opportunity and enlisted in the United States Navy and served his country during World War II. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
Republican Party
Politics
Elections
Supreme Court
Democratic Party
96.1 The Breeze

Actors Wanted For A Unique Project In Erie County

Western New York has become the "Hollywood of the East" over the past couple years. They're always looking for actors...but this project isn't for a movie or TV show. If you're an actor, even if you're not a good actor, the Erie County Department of Health is looking for your help on a project that they have coming up in August. The good news is that it's on a Saturday so you might actually be available for it. But if you're hoping to get famous from it, that's probably not going to happen. This isn't for a TV show or a movie. This is to help your community. They're looking for actors to play victims for a first responder/emergency services disaster drill.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Independence Day Celebrations This Weekend In Western New York

There is always something going on in Western New York, and on Independence Day weekend, there are a ton of events to celebrate our country’s freedom. During your regular trip to the grocery store, whether you shop at Tops or Wegmans, odds are you will see one or two people that have hats on, indicating that they served for our country. Hopefully, when you see a veteran, you thank them for your service every single time, but this weekend, there are several events happening around Western New York to honor those who have fought for our Independence, and you can see those events in Kadie’s Kalendar.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Big Money For Jobs At GM In Lockport, NY

There are some great jobs available at one of the world's top employers and now is your chance to snag one. General Motors has announced a hiring event that will take place in Niagara County this week. There are both full-time and part-time jobs available in Lockport and the starting...
LOCKPORT, NY
wbfo.org

Buffalo, What's Next?:  Mobility Justice and Reading Readiness

In this episode, Jalonda Hill breaks through stereotypes as she centers black women in Buffalo, NY to use the skill of cycling to better the community around the issue of mobility justice. Next, we welcome parent advocate and writer Tarja Parssinen to talk about the science of reading, the WNY Education Alliance and their new literacy partnership focused on improving poor literacy rates in Buffalo and throughout NY.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

GM Lockport holding career fair Wednesday, Thursday

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Looking for a job? General Motors in Lockport is hiring. General Motors in Lockport is looking to fill roughly 200 hourly, temporary positions. To help fill those jobs, General Motors is holding a career fair over the next two days at the plant located at 200 Upper Mountain Rd.
LOCKPORT, NY

