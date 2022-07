Guerilla’s from Cow Creek, Crawford County, Kansas rode their horses to Marmiton, Bourbon County, Kansas for the sole purpose of payback. The guerrillas lost a battle early in the Civil War and wanted payback which was to get even with the soldiers who were returning home to their families. The guerillas snuck into town about midnight October 22, 1864 to kill the military men who embarrassed them. The result was the burning of a church, 2 stores and 2 homes but worst of all, the killing of 6 men of the community. The story of the raid and of Marmiton will be told by the current owner of the old site.

