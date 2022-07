Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, it’s interesting to note that while all eight Democrat and Independent legislative candidates (Beebe-Center, Geiger, Doudera, Matlack, Pluecker, Collamore, Reny, Eaton) have voiced unequivocal support for a woman’s right to control her own reproductive choices, 100 percent of the Republican candidates who have made statements (Rocknak, Sprague, Robinson) either do not support, or do not fully support, choice.

KNOX COUNTY, ME ・ 15 HOURS AGO