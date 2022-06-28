Take a look at Utah’s most expensive house

Home prices have risen sharply here, but one house tops them all.

By the numbers: At $48 million, this 17,495-square-footer in Utah County's Hobble Creek Canyon is the most expensive house in the state.

That's according to research by the real estate website Point2homes.com and data from Redfin.

Details: The 7-bedroom house has an indoor pool , an outdoor tennis court , five fireplaces and a 20-car garage. And a barn. And elk .

But the big feature is the surrounding 3,387 acres, which includes several ponds and an elevation range of 5,700-9,100 feet. The property also "controls access to over 10,000 acres of forest service lands."

Our thought bubble: The house has been listed since October 2020, so it's not moving as fast as a bungalow in Sugarhouse would.