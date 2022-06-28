ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Take a look at Utah’s most expensive house

By Erin Alberty
Axios Salt Lake City
Axios Salt Lake City
 5 days ago

Home prices have risen sharply here, but one house tops them all.

By the numbers: At $48 million, this 17,495-square-footer in Utah County's Hobble Creek Canyon is the most expensive house in the state.

Details: The 7-bedroom house has an indoor pool , an outdoor tennis court , five fireplaces and a 20-car garage. And a barn. And elk .

  • But the big feature is the surrounding 3,387 acres, which includes several ponds and an elevation range of 5,700-9,100 feet. The property also "controls access to over 10,000 acres of forest service lands."

Our thought bubble: The house has been listed since October 2020, so it's not moving as fast as a bungalow in Sugarhouse would.

  • Yes, but: $48 million is a big decision, probably even if you're someone for whom "20 minutes from a private airport" is a meaningful line in a real estate listing.
  • Just give me the elk, the bar and the spiral staircase .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utah State
Utah Real Estate
Local
Utah Business
Utah County, UT
Business
State
Utah State
County
Utah County, UT
KSLTV

Three moose take a dip in a North Salt Lake pool

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A wild sight in North Salt Lake this week as three moose have made themselves at home in pools and on Eaglewood Golf Course. “It was really a rare sighting — there were three younger moose this morning, first in the water by hole 9,” said golfer Ryan Renn. “I had to take a drop and I was looking over my shoulder, making sure they didn’t charge and kill me.”
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
S. F. Mori

Western Nut Company Is In Downtown Salt Lake City

Western Nut Company(Image is author's) The Western Nut Company is a popular place where people are able to buy special gifts of nuts and candies or to buy treats for their own families. There is a Western Nut Company factory store which is open to the public. It is located in downtown Salt Lake City at 434 South 300 West.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List
ABC4

Nearly 300 SLC seniors to get affordable housing

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – On Friday, housing leaders and residents celebrated a groundbreaking to preserve nearly 300 affordable units for low-income seniors. “A household living here, on average, earns about $13,000 a year. And they really wouldn’t be able to find anything else on the market,” said Janice Kimball, CEO at Housing Connect, Salt […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
San Pete Messenger

Indianola Valley a hotbed for people living in RVs without utilities

INDIANOLA—Residents and county zoning enforcement have seen an uptick in the number of people living in RVs, camper trailers, vans and other vehicles this year, on both the east and west sides of U.S. 89 in the Indianola Valley. Indianola appears to be a hotbed, but the problem is...
RICHFIELD, UT
ABC 4

Salt Lake’s newest old venue

Salt Lake City’s oldest part of town is going through a revitalization. The Granary was the city’s industrial center but is in the process of becoming the center of fine dining, brewing, and even local shopping. Brian McOmie, owner of Your Favorite Bartender came to Good Things Utah alongside Britney Helmers, Director of design for BCG Holdings, to talk more about events that will occur at The Granary.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

‘Barapolooza’: DABS establishes 8 new bars in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Dubbed “barapolooza” by a Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services (DABS) representative, the June 28 DABS commission meeting established eight new bars in the state of Utah. With full bar licenses, these businesses now have the ability to sell, store, serve, and host the consumption of alcohol.  Prior to the delegation of […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
ksl.com

Here's what happened after a Utah company pledged to save water

SOUTH JORDAN — It's been a little over a year now since Fred Lampropoulos decided he wanted to reshape the landscape outside of Merit Medical Systems' offices in South Jordan. Lampropoulos, the company's president and CEO, felt compelled to act after he saw the drought's impact in and around...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ABC4

What are the best food trucks in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Food trucks are ubiquitous throughout Utah. Though these meals-on-wheels are both cheap and convenient, how tasty are they compared to the alternative? According to our readers, Utah has some of the best food trucks in the nation. Recently, ABC4 reached out to viewers to ask for their must-try food truck recommendations and […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

FIRST LOOK: Riverton debuts new luxury movie theater

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – As part of Riverton’s Phase II Grand Opening of Mountain View Village located at 4500 West 13400 South, residents are invited to stop by the new Cinemark XD for the most immersive entertainment experience yet.  The city is excited to debut Cinemark Riverton XD, a 14-auditorium theater with one XD auditorium […]
RIVERTON, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Eight new bars approved at June alcohol meeting

Yesterday saw the momentous day of reckoning that we’ve been previewing since March. With the myriad updates to Utah’s liquor laws now in effect for for 2022, a once in a generation bounty of full bar licenses were up for grabs – ten to be precise. As commissioner Thue dubbed it,”barapalooza”. Let’s get straight to the chase then – who won a license this month, what do we know about em’ and what’s next?
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

Axios Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City, UT
84
Followers
57
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Salt Lake City is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/salt-lake-city

Comments / 0

Community Policy