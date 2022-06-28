ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Derek Kitchen's fight to protect same-sex marriage in Utah continues

By Kim Bojórquez
Axios Salt Lake City
Axios Salt Lake City
 5 days ago

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week, Sen. Derek Kitchen (D-Salt Lake City) said the fight to uphold same-sex marriage in Utah continues.

Background: In his concurring opinion , Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the SCOTUS should also reconsider opinions around same-sex relationships and marriage equality, Axios’ Oriana Gonzalez reports.

Driving the news: Earlier this month, Kitchen, the only openly gay lawmaker in the Utah Legislature, said he planned to introduce legislation codifying same-sex marriage in the state.

  • Utah is one of 29 states in the nation to have constitutional bans on same-sex marriage, Kitchen said.

What he said: "As if the decision itself [to] roll back women's rights by more than half a century wasn't enough," Kitchen told Axios. "They're coming after all of our fundamental rights. I think that's the punchline here."

Yes, but: Senate President Stuart Adams said during a news conference last week that he would support SCOTUS revisiting its same-sex marriage ruling.

Flashback: The matter is a full-circle moment for Kitchen as his 2013 lawsuit against then-Gov. Gary Herbert paved the way for Utah legalizing same-sex marriage.

