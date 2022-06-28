ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah's abortion ban could erase rape victims' options

By Erin Alberty
Axios Salt Lake City
Axios Salt Lake City
 5 days ago

Rape victims could struggle to get abortions under Utah's pending ban — and those who get them could have a harder time seeking justice for the assault.

Driving the news: A rape victim may obtain an abortion only if their doctor "verifies" they have reported the crime to police.

Why it matters: The reporting requirement bars the vast majority of rape victims from getting an abortion.

Context: Survivors have a lot of reasons for not reporting to police.

  • A 2021 study found that even people who sought a forensic exam did not report it to police because they were ashamed and didn't want others to find out about the assault.
  • They also anticipated being blamed or not believed, or they knew their assailant and didn't want them to go to jail.
  • Perpetrators often groom or threaten victims to prevent them from going to police, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill told Axios.

Zoom in: For people who do report to police, the law does not specify how a doctor is to verify the police statement.

  • "Are we expecting victims to show up with police reports in their hands as they go talk to their doctors?" Gill asked during an interview with Axios.
  • Public records laws allow Utahns to request police reports — but departments don't have to respond immediately, appeals can take months, and a doctor may not be able to obtain them independently.
  • In Davis County, for example, a victim would need to coordinate the records' release to a doctor because the county treats victims' names as protected information, county attorney Troy Rawlings confirmed to Axios.

Meanwhile: If a victim does report the assault before getting an abortion, it could make their case difficult to prosecute.

  • Research shows the public and police drastically overestimate the prevalence of false rape allegations — even when there is little incentive for a victim to lie.
  • If someone reports a rape right before getting an abortion, "it's going to be an issue that defendants will raise and raise aggressively" to suggest the complaint was fabricated, Rawlings said.

Yes, but: A case may still have enough proof to file charges, even if a jury could see the abortion as incentive for a false report.

  • "We'll have to factor that into the decision-making," Rawlings said. "I don't want to say that's going to be an obstacle that's so hard to overcome that we would shy away from prosecuting cases. … But the defense will try to latch onto that and do what they can with it."

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Salt Lake City

Abortion is restricted in Utah after 18 weeks of pregnancy

One day after a state judge blocked Utah's new abortion ban pending legal disputes, another previously-passed restriction has gone into effect.Driving the news: A 2019 law that banned elective abortions after 18 weeks of pregnancy has been enacted as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's Friday ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, according to a statement by the Utah House of Representatives.What's happening: A 2020 so-called trigger law banning almost all abortions had gone into effect Friday night, but it was placed on hold for 14 days pending a lawsuit by Planned Parenthood.Both that law and the 18-week restrictions from...
UTAH STATE
Axios Salt Lake City

Utah's new abortion ban could worsen the state's OB-GYN shortage

Utah is facing an OB-GYN shortage, and doctors say the state's new abortion ban could make it even harder to recruit new talent. Why it matters: Utah consistently has one of the nation's highest fertility rates, according to the CDC. The state's pool of OB-GYNs already is struggling to meet that demand.Utah had just 86% of the women's health care providers it needed as of 2018, and that number was projected to drop to about 66% by 2030 — the third-lowest of any state, according to a 2021 federal analysis.Shortages will probably be most severe in Utah's rural counties, which...
UTAH STATE
Axios Salt Lake City

Abortion will be banned in Utah now that Roe is overturned

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday which will trigger Utah's ban on abortions.In 2020, state lawmakers passed an abortion ban that would take effect if the court overturned Roe. What's next: Utah's ban will take effect once the state's legislative general counsel certifies to lawmakers that the court has allowed states to ban abortion at any point in pregnancy.That could happen as early as Friday. The general counsel's office was not available to confirm the time frame for certification.Details: The trigger law makes it a second-degree felony to perform an abortion in nearly every case, at any...
UTAH STATE
Axios

How overturning Roe v. Wade would impact Utah's abortion exceptions

The exceptions in Utah's abortion ban won't actually protect patients in most medical complications if Roe v. Wade is overturned, doctors and legal experts say. Driving the news: Utah's ban includes language that may make it impossible for most patients to claim an exemption to the state’s potential law. The ban would take effect this summer pending a final ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Axios Salt Lake City

Utah leaders unveil new state prison in Salt Lake City

Gov. Spencer Cox and legislative leaders unveiled the long-anticipated new state prison in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. Details: The Utah State Correctional Facility is the largest construction project in state history, Cox said, totaling over $1 billion. It will house 3,600 male and female inmates of various security levels.The 1.35 million-square-foot prison, which sits on nearly 200 acres of land, is located about five miles west of the Salt Lake City International Airport.The new site is designed to operate like a small city and includes natural light and outdoor views to help maintain the mental health of inmates.Why it...
Axios Salt Lake City

Here's why Utah's crime data reporting is exceptionally complete

Data: FBI, The Marshall Project; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios VisualsMost Utah police departments reported their 2021 crime data to the FBI — even as many of the nation's largest law enforcement agencies failed to do so, according to data provided to Axios in partnership with the Marshall Project, a nonprofit, nonpartisan U.S. criminal justice watchdog.Why it matters: Utah bucked a trend that will result in a data gap that experts say makes it harder to analyze crime trends and fact-check claims politicians make about crime, per The Marshall Project."It's going to be really hard for policymakers to look at what crime...
UTAH STATE
Axios Salt Lake City

Sen. Derek Kitchen's fight to protect same-sex marriage in Utah continues

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week, Sen. Derek Kitchen (D-Salt Lake City) said the fight to uphold same-sex marriage in Utah continues.Background: In his concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the SCOTUS should also reconsider opinions around same-sex relationships and marriage equality, Axios’ Oriana Gonzalez reports.Driving the news: Earlier this month, Kitchen, the only openly gay lawmaker in the Utah Legislature, said he planned to introduce legislation codifying same-sex marriage in the state.Utah is one of 29 states in the nation to have constitutional bans on same-sex marriage, Kitchen said.What he said: "As if the decision itself [to] roll back women's rights by more than half a century wasn't enough," Kitchen told Axios. "They're coming after all of our fundamental rights. I think that's the punchline here."Yes, but: Senate President Stuart Adams said during a news conference last week that he would support SCOTUS revisiting its same-sex marriage ruling.Flashback: The matter is a full-circle moment for Kitchen as his 2013 lawsuit against then-Gov. Gary Herbert paved the way for Utah legalizing same-sex marriage.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Abortion Laws#Violent Crime#Utahns
Axios Salt Lake City

Deadly firearm assaults in Salt Lake County are climbing

Data: Utah Department of Health; Chart: Thomas Oide/AxiosFatal firearm assaults in Salt Lake County have steadily climbed since 2016, figures from the Utah Department of Health show. Between 2016 and 2020, incidents in the state's most populated county increased by about 41%.Driving the news: A recent string of mass shootings in California, Oklahoma, and Texas, which left 19 children and two teachers dead at an elementary school, has reignited scrutiny of the prominence of gun violence in local communities.Over the weekend, the U.S. saw seven mass shootings which killed 11 people and injured 54, Axios' Ivana Saric reported. In Salt...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

Utah's MMIWG task force holds listening session in Cedar City

The Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls Task Force held a listening session in Cedar City on Saturday. Community members spoke about their loved ones and recounted negative experiences with law enforcement.Driving the news: The state-sponsored task force was created in 2020. Its priorities include working with tribal leaders to learn about the scope of the issue and develop protocols and best practices for law enforcement officials to apply to new and unsolved MMIWG cases. Details: Some attendees said they were distraught by law enforcement's handling of their relatives' cases."A lot of that happened in the past, and so...
CEDAR CITY, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

Sen. Derek Kitchen wants to raise the age to purchase a gun in Utah

Data: Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence; Cartogram: Jacque Schrag/AxiosIn the wake of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting, state Sen. Derek Kitchen, a Salt Lake City Democrat, is drafting legislation that would raise the legal age to purchase a firearm in Utah from 18 to 21. Kitchen said the idea of the bill came to him the day after the Texas shooting when a close friend confided that she couldn’t ensure her 3-year-old son's safety after dropping him off at daycare.Why it matters: The first-term senator said raising the legal age to purchase a gun in the state...
UTAH STATE
Axios

March for Our Lives gun-safety rally is coming to SLC

Salt Lake City gun safety advocates will take part in the nationwide March for Our Lives protests against gun violence this Saturday. The nearly mile-long march will run from West High School to the Utah Capitol starting at 12:30pm. The gun-safety group, which advocates for gun control legislation, was started...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

Axios Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City, UT
84
Followers
57
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Salt Lake City is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/salt-lake-city

Comments / 0

Community Policy