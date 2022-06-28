Utah's abortion ban could erase rape victims' options

Rape victims could struggle to get abortions under Utah's pending ban — and those who get them could have a harder time seeking justice for the assault.

Driving the news: A rape victim may obtain an abortion only if their doctor "verifies" they have reported the crime to police.

Why it matters: The reporting requirement bars the vast majority of rape victims from getting an abortion.

Only about one in five sexual assault victims report the crime, according to a state health report .

Context: Survivors have a lot of reasons for not reporting to police.

A 2021 study found that even people who sought a forensic exam did not report it to police because they were ashamed and didn't want others to find out about the assault.

They also anticipated being blamed or not believed, or they knew their assailant and didn't want them to go to jail.

Perpetrators often groom or threaten victims to prevent them from going to police, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill told Axios.

Zoom in: For people who do report to police, the law does not specify how a doctor is to verify the police statement.

"Are we expecting victims to show up with police reports in their hands as they go talk to their doctors?" Gill asked during an interview with Axios.

Public records laws allow Utahns to request police reports — but departments don't have to respond immediately, appeals can take months, and a doctor may not be able to obtain them independently.

In Davis County, for example, a victim would need to coordinate the records' release to a doctor because the county treats victims' names as protected information, county attorney Troy Rawlings confirmed to Axios.

Meanwhile: If a victim does report the assault before getting an abortion, it could make their case difficult to prosecute.

Research shows the public and police drastically overestimate the prevalence of false rape allegations — even when there is little incentive for a victim to lie.

If someone reports a rape right before getting an abortion, "it's going to be an issue that defendants will raise and raise aggressively" to suggest the complaint was fabricated, Rawlings said.

Yes, but: A case may still have enough proof to file charges, even if a jury could see the abortion as incentive for a false report.