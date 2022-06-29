ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, CA

2 people hospitalized after a multi-vehicle accident in Brentwood (Brentwood, CA)

 3 days ago

Injuries were reported after a wreck Monday morning in Brentwood. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle pile-up took place at 10:34 a.m. on Minnesota Avenue and Sand Creek Road [...]

