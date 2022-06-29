Friends Association 200th Anniversary Reunion a Big Success

Image via Friends Association Facebook page.

On June 12th, the Friends Association in Chester County celebrated its 200th anniversary with a Friends Family Reunion at the Chester County History Center.

Many friends, supporters, community leaders and neighbors turned out, including West Chester Mayor Lillian Baptiste, state Sen. Carolyn Comitta and Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz and Josh Maxwell.

The afternoon was filled with stories and relived memories of those involved with the Friends Association over the years.

The 200th-anniversary reunion would not have been possible without event sponsors and donors that included Malvern Bank, Barbara Diorio and David Swintek, Univest Financial, Franny & Franny Abbott, Citizens Bank, Manito Abstract Company, A. Marinelli & Sons, Jim and Dee MacFadden, and S&T Bank.

“We reached this impressive milestone to be one of the oldest and continually operating nonprofits in the country because of longtime dedication from our sponsors, board members, staff, supporters, and friends who believe in our mission,” stated a LinkedIn post on the event.

Back in 1822, Friend Ann Yarnall, with help from Quaker and African American women, provided a home and schooling on Noble Street in Philadelphia for children who had lost their parents.

“Since the first child walked through the doors of our very first home on Noble Street in the City of Philadelphia in October of 1822, we have been hard at work ensuring the safety of a home for families in all their diverse shapes, and sizes, creeds, and colors,” the post states.

About the Friends Association

Friends Association provides programs and services that prevent homelessness and promote the independence of families with children in Chester County.

Friends uses a unique approach that focuses on keeping families together during times of crisis, whether it is single moms and dads, two-parent, multi-generational, grandparent and LGBTQ+ families.

Clients receive personalized case management, community resources and opportunities to develop new skills.

The goal is to empower families to build on existing strengths and skills, working together to build resiliency, stable housing and financial independence.

“As we celebrate the anniversary of this extraordinary institution, we also hope and dream that there will come a time when our services are no longer needed,” the post stated.