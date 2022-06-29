Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman’s Chemistry Has Fans Saying the Same Thing

The latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor: Love and Thunder , is set to hit theaters in early July – and fans couldn’t be more excited. As part of Marvel’s Phase 4, the film promises to highlight Thor’s hero’s journey, picking up not long after the events of Avengers: Endgame and highlighting a changed Thor – one who must reassess his priorities. With Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman both returning to the franchise , many Marvel fans have been taking to the internet to discuss all the funny moments the two stars have shared over the years – and revealing their thoughts on Hemsworth and Portman’s chemistry.

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman have shared many hilarious moments

Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi, and Natalie Portman | Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Hemsworth and Portman first appeared together in 2011’s Thor , a movie that featured Hemsworth’s Asgardian hero falling in love with Portman’s Jane Foster, a stoic scientist. They reprised their roles in the 2013 movie Thor: The Dark World , a more serious adventure film in which Thor is tasked with rescuing Jane, who is captured by a fiendish dark elf. Portman did not appear in the 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok , with the character of Thor explaining in the film that he and Jane had broken up.

Over the years, Hemsworth and Portman have gotten to know each other quite well and clearly don’t mind a bit of good-natured ribbing. A 2019 YouTube video from FilMonger details some of the duo’s most memorable moments over the years – including a moment at Comic-Con where Portman wielded Thor’s hammer, joking that it feels “pretty good” to be holding the weapon. Not missing a beat, Hemsworth joked that he would be resigned to appearing in Netflix films, with Portman taking over the role of Thor. The video also highlighted several behind-the-scenes moments from the making of Thor: The Dark World , where Hemsworth and Portman can be seen cracking each other up.

Fans are loving the chemistry between Hemsworth and Portman

For fans, the chemistry between Hemsworth and Portman is proof positive that the two will light the screen on fire in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder . A few comments on the FilMonger YouTube video appreciatively pointed out their chemistry, with one fan writing, “Chris and Natalie are so cute together, they should do more movies together.” Another fan wrote, “Man if she wasn’t married to the Frenchman… and chris wasn’t married to toretto’s baby’s momma.”

A recent promotional video for Thor: Love and Thunder does a lot to showcase the camaraderie between the stars, with the two actors fighting over who the real star of the film is. According to Cinema Blend , their banter not only builds up fan excitement for the film, but it shows that Hemsworth and Portman haven’t lost their ability to have fun with each other, even after several years of their characters being separated onscreen.

Fans previously criticized the way that Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman interacted

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9q-4ZvLgmqM?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Fans haven’t always loved how Portman and Hemsworth’s characters interacted in past Marvel films. In fact, some fans slammed Portman’s contributions to Thor: The Dark World, claiming that the scenes between Jane and Thor were the least interesting parts of the movie, thanks largely to the actors’ lack of “chemistry.” Still, it seems as though any issues with characterization were resolved, and with Portman eagerly rejoining the fold, Marvel fans should soon be able to enjoy some truly memorable moments between Portman and Hemsworth. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8, 2022, complete with fan-favorite heroes, a terrifying new villain, and lots of nonstop action.

RELATED: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Director Taika Waititi Claims the Film Isn’t Finished Yet