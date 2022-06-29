ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Admits Having Crush on TV Dad

By Carol Cassada
The Bold and the Beautiful star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood has become the show’s leading lady. Since her debut in 2008, Wood’s portrayal of Steffy Forrester has earned her critical acclaim and many awards . Her castmates love Wood, and the actor admitted having a crush on her co-star.

Tanner Novlan, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Krista Allen, and Thorsten Kaye I Monte Carlo TV Festival/ SC Pool/Corbis via Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood had a crush on Ronn Moss

Wood’s life changed forever when she was cast as Steffy in The Bold and the Beautiful . The actor was 21 years old when she began her soap opera career. As Steffy, Wood worked with some of the show’s biggest stars , including Hunter Tylo, Ronn Moss, and Susan Flannery.

While she was nervous, it was also an exciting opportunity for the actor. Wood grew up watching the CBS soap opera and had a crush on a specific actor. In a July 2019 interview with CBS Watch! , Wood revealed her crush on her TV dad Moss.

“My first scene was with my TV dad Ridge Forrester, Ronn Moss, who I weirdly had a crush on growing up. I was nervous, but they made me feel at home. I remember my first word was, Dad!”

Ronn Moss and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood I Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Happy About Taylor’s Return

She’s friends with her former onscreen dad Ronn Moss

Wood enjoyed four years of playing Moss’ TV daughter on The Bold and the Beautiful . However, in 2012, Moss announced that he was leaving the soap opera . But Wood remains friends with her former onscreen dad and hangs out with Moss and his wife, Devin DeVasquez.

In June 2021, after Wood won her second Daytime Emmy for Lead Actress, she celebrated the victory with Moss. In an interview with Soap Hub , Wood recalled her celebratory night with her ex-co-star. “He was having a big party. We ended up celebrating. Ronn was performing. We danced the night away.”

Moss was a proud friend and dad watching his onscreen daughter score a huge win.

Thorsten Kaye now plays Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s dad on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Following Moss’ departure, Wood got a new onscreen dad on The Bold and the Beautiful . In December 2013, Thorsten Kaye took over as Ridge . Like Moss, Wood has developed a friendship with Kaye, who admires his TV daughter.

In a March 2020 interview with Soap Opera Digest , Kaye gushed about working with Wood. “Oh, I love that woman so much. I’ve got to tell you; I didn’t think she could get any brighter. When she walks into a room, the temperature changes, and that’s not just because of the way she looks. It’s because of who she is.”

Their Ridge and Steffy have shared emotional scenes in the past nine years. Ridge has comforted his daughter through her breakups with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), her painkiller addiction, and recently John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) death . Kaye and Wood will put in more impressive performances in the coming months, with Steffy in for the shock of her life.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Hints More Twists Are Coming

