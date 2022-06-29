ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Travis Barker Has Been Hospitalized In Los Angeles

By Olivia Di Pede
fame10.com
 3 days ago

Travis Barker has been hospitalized in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, the Blink-182 drummer was spotted getting wheeled on a stretcher into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Wife Kourtney Kardashian was also spotted...

www.fame10.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Josh Duggar's Daughter Mackynzie Spotted With Other Members Of The Duggar Family As Her Dad Sits In Texas Prison

Josh Duggar's 12-year-old daughter, Mackynzie, was spotted in a rare sighting around the same time her father was moved from Washington County Jail in Arkansas to Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas. Judge Timothy L. Brooks ruled the disgraced reality star would serve 12 years behind bars, ordered him to pay a $50,000 fine and banned him from unsupervised visits with his children at the Counting On alum's sentencing hearing on Wednesday, May 25. Now, Mackynzie appeared to be spending some quality time with two of her uncles and possibly a few of her cousins sometime last week. Josh's oldest...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy