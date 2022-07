WARSAW — The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce recently received three Innovative Excellence Awards from the Indiana Chamber Executives Association. ICEA annually recognizes Chambers across the state of Indiana for their accomplishments. The Kosciusko Chamber was awarded for creating entertaining marketing, specifically their comedic Instagram Reels that have reached nearly 10 million people on social media so far in 2022. Additionally, they received an award for partnering with one of their members, Kensington Digital Media, to host Bizz Buzz, a weekend radio show featuring three Kosciusko County businesses each week. Their third award recognized them for providing the only fingerprinting location in Kosciusko County. In the last year, the Chamber staff has fingerprinted over 3,000 people, helping them gain employment.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO