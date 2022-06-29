ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Drier and warmer around New Mexico

By Erica Meyer
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pRQYK_0gPWM1Ne00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is dry and mild across the state. Most areas will see abundant sunshine through the early afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will develop in the mountains, mainly in southern, western New Mexico, and southern Colorado this afternoon. Storms will stay over the high terrain, and the valley and plains will stay dry. Temperatures will warm up even more today, with highs in the 70s, 80s and low 90s across the area.

Forecast Continues Below

Moisture will start to increase in western NM Thursday and Friday, bringing higher chances for rain into the holiday weekend. The east side of the state will stay mostly dry through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Scattered storms developing Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The scattered showers and storms are returning this holiday weekend across many parts of New Mexico. We’re already seeing storms develop over the Sacramento Mountains giving Ruidoso more rain. We’ll see better overall rain coverage beginning this afternoon with locally heavy rain/flash flooding over western NM. It won’t be quite as wet […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Showers and storms across New Mexico this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Isolated to scattered storms are expected across the western half of the state up to the Continental Divide on this Thursday afternoon, and continuing through the evening hours. Most of these storms will be slow moving, expected to form on mountaintops and upper elevations before pushing E/NE towards lower elevations. By Friday, a […]
KRQE News 13

Storm chances increase heading into the Fourth of July weekend

Increasing monsoon moisture will begin to increase rain and thunderstorm chances across much of the state through the Fourth of July. Flash flooding will be possible, especially over burn scar areas. Better monsoon moisture will continue to push northward into New Mexico Friday, continuing to increase the chance for storms....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rain chances increase through holiday weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some light spotty showers are moving through southwest Colorado and northwest New Mexico this morning, but all showers will come to an end throughout the morning. Skies will be partly cloudy, and more storms will develop in the mountains during the early afternoon. Showers and storms will move northeast off of the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

Carlsbad Caverns lifts some restrictions after recent rainfall

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Recent rain across New Mexico has allowed the state to begin easing back fire restrictions. Starting July 1, Carlsbad Caverns National Park will lift some of its fire restrictions. Carlsbad Caverns says the park has received 2.26 inches of rain over the last two weeks. The National Park will lift the following restrictions: […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico sees one more dry day, more storms through weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is dry and sunny, aside from some spotty showers in southwest Colorado near Cortez and Durango. Temperatures are mild Thursday morning and it will be a hot afternoon, with temperatures warming up a few degrees from yesterday’s highs. Western New Mexico will see more showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Monsoon moisture returns late week, through weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday is expected to be the driest and calmest day out of the next five or so. Precipitation is still possible today, mainly in higher elevations and mountaintops. The best timing for storms will be into the afternoon and early evening. If any rain does fall in lower elevations, it will be […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What you need to know for camping this 4th of July weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Now that the states national forests and open space areas are opening back up, many people are ready to head out for the long 4th of July weekend. “We’re just so excited that the forest opened again because we always like to go camping throughout the whole summer and to lose the time […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
R Kelly
OutThere Colorado

Creek rises 10 feet during flooding, destroying road in Colorado

It's that time of the year when Coloradans need to take the effects of monsoonal rainfall seriously, including both increased rockfall risk and flash flooding concerns. The dangers of flooding were put on display in Grand County on the morning of June 30 when a creek that travels under County Road 219 rapidly rose an estimated eight to 10 feet during rainfall, overflowing the banks and washing out the road. Debris was also carried onto the road by the weather event, which took place between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs, less than a mile from Highway 40.
COLORADO STATE
kunm.org

COVID surges in six New Mexico counties ahead of July 4th weekend

As the second holiday weekend in two weeks arrives, New Mexicans face fresh challenges calculating COVID-19 risk. By CDC standards, New Mexico has a surge of cases higher than last summer, without a mask mandate, managed by an understaffed Department of Health that provides irregular updates as hospitalizations and deaths increase. The last press briefing on June 8 came three months after an acknowledgment of the 2-year "anniversary" of COVID-19's arrival in New Mexico on March 11, 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
lascruces.com

Horse Riding Adventures in Southern New Mexico & El Paso

There’s nothing quite like exploring the great outdoors on horseback, visiting places you wouldn’t otherwise experience while bonding with one of the world’s most intelligent and graceful animals. Several places in New Mexico and El Paso, Texas, offer opportunities to enjoy nature with the company of a horse through trail riding, wilderness pack trips, carriage rides, and more. Trail riding is a great activity for the whole family and usually doesn’t require any previous riding experience.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drier#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico July 1 – July 7

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 1 – July 7 around New Mexico. July 1 – ABQ BioPark: Summer Youth Group Zoo Visit – The Albuquerque BioPark is hosting a Youth Group Zoo visit. The tickets are available to summer programs serving youth in grades Pre-K through 12. It starts a 9 a.m. and all indoor facilities will close at 5 p.m. For more information about qualifications and tickets, visit their website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Fourth of July events and firework displays in New Mexico

Firework displays have been scheduled throughout New Mexico to celebrate Independence Day. Many state and local officials encourage everyone to attend a fireworks display as fire danger is still high throughout the state. Below is a list of firework displays across New Mexico. If you have an event to add...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KRQE News 13

Where are the fireworks shows in New Mexico on July 4th?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday is the Fourth of July. From concerts to food, beer gardens, and bounce houses – there’s something for everyone as cities and towns across the state celebrate our nation’s birthday, all culminating in a spectacular aerial light show. Albuquerque Freedom 4th at Balloon Fiesta Park – The big event in Albuquerque […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Are there earthquakes in New Mexico?

*Editor’s note: The article previously said there were increased earthquakes in southwest New Mexico. This has been corrected to southeast. NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – From barely noticeable rumbling to extreme shaking, earthquakes can be found around the globe. And that includes New Mexico. But there are some key aspects of our geology that affect how often […]
SOCORRO, NM
kunm.org

New Mexico land deal creates its largest state-owned recreation area

New Mexico officials this week celebrated the addition of more than 54,000 acres to create its largest state-owned recreation area. The acreage, known as the L Bar Project, was acquired by the Trust for Public Land and is one of about 100 projects they’re supporting in the Mountain West.
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Southeast New Mexico sees severe flooding

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Severe flooding over the weekend in southeast New Mexico has caused multiple homes in Roswell to be lost. Roswell Community Disaster Relief Services say three homes have flooded on the north side of town, leaving those families displaced. Sunday, Terry Lingberg sent News 13 photos of her car was partially submerged while parked […]
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy