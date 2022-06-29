Drier and warmer around New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is dry and mild across the state. Most areas will see abundant sunshine through the early afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will develop in the mountains, mainly in southern, western New Mexico, and southern Colorado this afternoon. Storms will stay over the high terrain, and the valley and plains will stay dry. Temperatures will warm up even more today, with highs in the 70s, 80s and low 90s across the area.
Moisture will start to increase in western NM Thursday and Friday, bringing higher chances for rain into the holiday weekend. The east side of the state will stay mostly dry through the weekend.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
