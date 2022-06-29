Drier and warmer around New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is dry and mild across the state. Most areas will see abundant sunshine through the early afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will develop in the mountains, mainly in southern, western New Mexico, and southern Colorado this afternoon. Storms will stay over the high terrain, and the valley and plains will stay dry. Temperatures will warm up even more today, with highs in the 70s, 80s and low 90s across the area.

Forecast Continues Below

Moisture will start to increase in western NM Thursday and Friday, bringing higher chances for rain into the holiday weekend. The east side of the state will stay mostly dry through the weekend.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.