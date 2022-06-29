ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenore, ID

One injured in U.S. Highway 12 semi crash between Lenore and Peck

 3 days ago

Idaho State Police are investigating a semi-truck crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon along U.S. Highway 12 between Lenore and Peck. According to...

Big Country News

Truck Driver Transported to Hospital After Losing Control, Leaving Roadway on Highway 12 Tuesday Afternoon

LENORE - On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 2:46 p.m., the Idaho State Police were notified of a crash on US Highway 12 near milepost 30 in Nez Perce County. According to the ISP, a 41-year-old commercial truck driver from Florida was traveling eastbound on US Highway 12 approximately nine miles west of Orofino when he drove off the eastbound shoulder into the ditch. Police say it appeared the driver attempted to correct the truck back onto the highway, however the box trailer overturned, blocking the eastbound lane of travel.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

20-year-old Arrested for North Idaho Homicide

ST. MARIES, Idaho (KLIX)-North Idaho authorities say a 23-year-old man is dead while a 20-year-old man is behind bars following a manhunt Wednesday. According to Idaho State Police, Lonnie James Layman has been in police custody since Wednesday evening following reports of a shooting earlier in the day in St. Maries. The Benewah County Sheriff's Office and St. Maries Police Department responded at around 11 a.m. and found the 23-year—old with a suspected gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital and died from his injuries. Authorities, including the Kootenai County SWAT team, Shoshone County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshall's office searched an area near Calder after the suspect's vehicle was found abandoned on the St. Joe River Road. Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies located Lonnie and took him into custody. The investigation is ongoing.
SAINT MARIES, ID
koze.com

Authorities arrest man in fatal north Idaho shooting incident

Idaho State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred late yesterday (Wed) morning in St. Maries. The Benewah County Sheriff’s Office and St. Maries Police Department initially responded to a report of a shooting around 11 a.m. at 1640 Washington Avenue after witnesses reported a victim with a gunshot wound. Officers arrived and located a 23-year-old male with a suspected gunshot wound. The unidentified man was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
SAINT MARIES, ID
Victims of deadly pursuit and crash in Lewiston last week identified

The two victims of a fatal crash in Lewiston last week have been identified. According to Lewiston Police, the driver, 37-year-old Nathan Lamere, and 38-year-old Simone Miller, both of Lewiston, were found dead at the scene of a crash at about 12:40 a.m. last Thursday on the 1400 block of Idaho Street.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Law Enforcement Agencies Across Idaho to Conduct Increased DUI Patrols Through July 9

LEWISTON - Beginning Friday and lasting through July 9, the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office will join law enforcement agencies across Idaho with increased patrols to keep roads free of impaired driving. Deputies will dedicate patrols to look for drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol as part of a statewide effort involving officers from more than 50 law enforcement agencies.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Smelterville woman in jail for killing her boyfriend

SMELTERVILLE, Idaho — When a North Idaho man didn't show up for work, Shoshone County deputies went to check on him. But, his girlfriend of ten years wouldn't open the door. Stephanie Paris is currently locked up in the Shoshone County Jail. Deputies say she shot and killed her boyfriend, Aaron Peterson.
SMELTERVILLE, ID
KLEWTV

Lewiston Police investigating double-fatal crash after driver flees

A driver failed to yield for police, lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a brick retaining wall, and sheared off a power pole, Lewiston Police said Thursday morning. At about 12:41 a.m., an officer tried to stop a 1999 GMC Yukon near the 1800 block of Main Street. Police said the vehicle fit the description of a vehicle used by a subject involved in a crime on June 22nd.
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Three arrested in Pomeroy after lengthy investigation

According to a press release issued late Thursday afternoon, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on 2030 Pataha St. As a result, Sheriff Drew Hyer said three suspects were arrested. The Lewiston SWAT team and Quad Cities Drug Task Force assisted with the operation. Sheriff Hyer...
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

Walla Walla Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Law Enforcement On 45 Mile High Speed Car Chase

The Walla Walla man accused of leading local law enforcement on a long high-speed car chase has been sent to prison after pleading guilty. 29-year-old Brandin Rencken pleaded guilty to felony eluding and taking a vehicle without permission in Whitman County Superior Court Friday morning. Judge Gary Libey sentenced Rencken to just over a year in prison and a year of probation.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Shoshone News Press

Officers from multiple agencies successfully execute search warrant

PINEHURST — Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies successfully executed a search warrant Friday morning in the Lookout Peak area of Pinehurst. The search team consisted of a multi-jurisdictional task force including Pinehurst Police Department, Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, and Detectives from the Kootenai County Sheriff' Office. While the...
PINEHURST, ID
pullmanradio.com

56 Year Old Man Accused In Major Shoplifting Case At Local Walmarts Pleads Guilty

The 56-year-old man accused of taking part in a major shoplifting case at the local Walmarts has pleaded guilty. Walter Pate pleaded guilty as charged Friday in Whitman County Superior Court to felony organized retail theft. Pate and 54-year-old Timothy Redmond of Pullman were arrested by the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office during a routine traffic stop on U.S. Highway 195 on June 11th. Deputies determined that the vehicle was full of merchandise that was stolen from both the Pullman and Moscow Walmarts. The sheriff’s office recovered nearly 2,000 dollars in stolen goods.
koze.com

Idaho Foodbank to distribute food Friday in Lewiston

The Idaho Foodbank along with volunteers from Regence BlueShield of Idaho will conduct a free food distribution event today (Fri) at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in the Lewiston Orchards. The food, which includes a variety of fresh produce along with frozen meats, dairy and dry goods, is free and...
LEWISTON, ID
KREM2

Brenna Greene says goodbye to KREM 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Today is my last day at KREM 2 and I want to take some time to thank everyone who has been part of this four-year journey. I’ve always seen Spokane as my adult home because I came into my own during my time at Gonzaga as a student. I jumped at the opportunity to move back a few years into my career as a sports journalist. Every single day, it was an incredible privilege to serve the region that helped me become the person I am. This has easily been the most fulfilling, enthusiastic and exciting four years of my career in television, and I am so thankful.
SPOKANE, WA

