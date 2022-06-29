ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

NC man calls 911, says he shot ‘intruder’; deputies say she was a guest

By Emily Mikkelsen
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GUsO0_0gPWLPGo00

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman who police say was a guest in his home.

On June 22, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Becky Hill Road after Christian Everhart called 911 and said he had shot someone who broke into his house.

Daughter devastated by mother’s killing at Star convenience store; ‘he doesn’t deserve to be free’

When they arrived, they found Sarah Baxter dead from a gunshot wound. Upon investigating the situation, detectives said that Baxter had been at the home as a guest since the day before.

Everhart was arrested on Monday and charged with murder. He is being held without bond.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Blake at (336) 236-3006 or the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2105.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Davidson County, NC
Davidson County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Star, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intruder#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTV

‘Absolutely unacceptable’: CMPD Chief records video voicing displeasure over bond amount given to man accused of shooting officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In an unlisted video posted to YouTube Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings voiced his displeasure over the bond amount given to a man suspected of shooting a CMPD officer early Tuesday morning. Jennings opens the three-and-a-half-minute video, immediately addressing recent violence toward CMPD officers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem woman turns herself in after shooting ex-boyfriend

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One woman is in jail without bond Wednesday after a shooting last week. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Christina Justyce Davis, 22, turned herself in to Winston-Salem police for shooting her ex-boyfriend. On the night of June 24, WSPD officers were called to the Burger...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

He applied to work for Grove City police. They arrested him instead

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – A man looking for work with the Grove City Police Department was arrested instead after officers found an out-of-state warrant on his record. Austin Beauchamp had applied for a Grove City police communications technician job, a department spokesman told NBC4 on Friday. During the interview process, a detective was following […]
GROVE CITY, OH
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

36K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy