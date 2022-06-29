ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

‘Patrick the Giver’: Man who helped health care workers donates diverse books to local schools

By Deanne King
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cbh8t_0gPWLNka00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A local man who spends his off days and lunch breaks giving back to the Tampa Bay community has a set a new goal of impacting local teachers and students.

Patrick Rhodes works in the corporate world by day, but in the midst of those days, he still makes time to give back to the community.

“Every place you go you try to spread some good so that’s my philosophy just trying to be a positive role model impacting our community,” Rhodes said.

CurlCap: Black woman-owned apparel brand makes historical Disney collaboration

News Channel 8 featured Patrick the Giver last year when he set out on a mission to deliver 2,021 meals to healthcare workers. He completed that goal, and after watching the show Abbott Elementary, he decided he wanted to give back to local schools, teachers and students. Particularly, minority students attending schools in low-income areas.

“I know how it felt when I was growing up and I didn’t see representation in places I would go or things I would read, so if I’m able to make a small change in different communities means a lot to me,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes has donated nearly 600 books so far to three Tampa Bay schools. His latest delivery was to Booker T. Washington Elementary School. He received the books from comedian Leslie Jones.

“Social media is so powerful and I use it as a way to give back to the community because you can reach people you wouldn’t normally come across,” he said. “She [Leslie] was tagged in one of my posts about helping the community and she donated 500 books.”

Books with various different colors and hair textures now fill the Booker T Washington library. According to the school’s Principal, Monica Barber, 60% of students are Black and nearly 40% are Hispanic. Barber says the impact Rhodes is making on the students is tremendous.

Hillsborough gun club educates women while ensuring representation

“It means they are able to see themselves in a text and relate to the text,” Barber said. “It’s nice to have covers with characters that look like our students. They can go up and grab that book and say hey this is me, I can be that person.”

Rhodes is still collecting donations. He needs about 1500 more diverse books in order to reach his goal by the end of the year. To reach out to him visit his website, or reach out to him on social media @PatrickTheGiver:

https://twitter.com/PatrickTheGiver?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

https://www.instagram.com/patrickthegiver/

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
horseandrider.com

Strangles Continues to Spread in Florida

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has reported new strangles cases in two Florida counties. A 12-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Levy County used for pleasure riding presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) on June 23. He was confirmed positive on June 28, and his vaccination status is unknown.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

New Florida ‘Purple Alert’ now in effect. Here’s who it is for

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new Florida alert is now in effect Friday and aims to find missing people who may be suffering from mental or cognitive disabilities. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the new Purple Alert will be sent out for those who do not meet the criteria for the state’s Silver Alert. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it into law on July 1, 2021, exactly one year ago.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Booker T#Charity#Social
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
850wftl.com

Florida children critically injured by lightning and a shark

(FLORIDA) — A teenage girl was critically injured after a shark attacked her at a north Florida beach. It happened on Thursday at Keaton Beach in northwest Florida’s Taylor County. The Sheriff’s Office said the girl was in just five feet of water when the shark bit her....
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

'Most terrifying experience of my life': Florida teen helps family escape house fire when minutes count

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Samantha Bolds stood outside her home Thursday, the first time she's been back since it was destroyed in a fire days earlier. "This is the first time I have seen it. We lost everything in that house," an emotional Bolds told FOX 35 in an exclusive interview on Thursday. She said her family had minutes, if not seconds to escape after it caught fire Wednesday, adding that it was their 14-year-old who noticed the fire and woke everyone up.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

72K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy