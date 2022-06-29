ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

See All the Photos from Kevin Love and Kate Bock's Glam N.Y.C. Wedding Weekend

By Brittany Talarico
People
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe model and NBA star, who got engaged in January...

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Mariah Carey steps out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in sparkling dress

This diva has “Big (Pride) Energy.” Mariah Carey stepped out in sequins on Monday for a date night with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. The pop icon, 53, and her dancer beau, 39, hit a screening of the gay rom-com “Bros,” with Carey (who hosted the event) showing her support in a sparkling black minidress adorned with the movie’s title. She paired her on-theme LBD with a rainbow-striped sequined jacket, sheer black tights and 6-inch Christian Louboutin heels ($1,395). Tanaka opted for a more casual ensemble, wearing a Gucci leather varsity jacket, light-wash jeans and white sneakers.  The “Heartbreaker” songstress — who’s famous for sporting glittering gowns in hot tubs, snowstorms and even on fast food runs — also posted an Instagram Reel ahead of the screening, smiling in a purple sequined Tom Ford racerback dress ($2,600) and yet another pair of towering stilettos. Carey and Tanaka met when he was a backup dancer on her 2006 Adventures of Mimi Tour, and they got together in 2016, following the musician’s split from billionaire James Packer. They’ve been dating on and off ever since. Out September 30, “Bros” stars and was co-written by comedian Billy Eichner, and is the first major studio film to feature an all-LGBTQIA+ principal cast.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Daughter Is Too Adorable

It's undeniable: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian — super adorable celebrity couple in general — have together made one of the cutest kids. The couple, who got engaged in December 2016 and married in November 2017, share one daughter together, and it's clear that Olympia is her parents' whole world.
TENNIS
Page Six

David and Victoria Beckham’s daughter, Harper, looks all grown up on Italy trip

David Beckham is adorably spending father-daughter time with Harper on a Venice vacation. The former professional soccer player, 47, and the 10-year-old jetted off to Italy last week. “Creating special memories,” he captioned an Instagram video Monday. “Ssssssshhhhhhh don’t tell mummy 9am Gelato 🍨 sorry mummy.” Victoria Beckham, who also shares sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, with David, commented, “Did u bring mummy one of those hats home?!?! I love u both sooooo much!!! X special time with daddy is everything!!! X.” The athlete documented more of the trip on his Instagram Story that same day, including multiple gondola rides and...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You May Want To Sit Down Before You See The Black Dress J-Lo Wore To The Tribeca Film Festival—She’s Showing So Much Skin!

Jennifer Lopez made sure all eyes were on her when she attended the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Halftime, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Wednesday, June 8th. And let’s just say that it was very clear that the “On My Way” singer – along with her famously incredible figure – was the star of the show!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Kate Bock
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling Poses With Kids Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9 & Beau, 5, At ‘Minions’ Premiere: Photos

Tori Spelling is super mom! The 40-year-old actress took four of her kids, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9 and Beau, 5, to the Minions: The Rise of Gru premiere in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 25 (oldest son Liam, 15, did appear to join the family). Tori and her kids were all smiles as they posed on the yellow carpet for photographers, with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum matching the carpet in a bright floral dress.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Glam N Y C Wedding
HollywoodLife

Devin Booker ‘Likes’ Kendall Jenner’s Stripped-Down Photo After Split

Either Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner are having second thoughts about ending their two-year relationship, or all is well between these former lovers. Devin, 25, didn’t let the breakup stop him from clicking the heart button on Kendall’s June 26 Instagram gallery, the one that featured her sunbathing in nothing but a baseball cap. Kendall, 26, returned the favor. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kendall had also “liked” Devin’s June 26 post of him having a “day @ the park” at JaVale McGee’s annual JUGLIFE charity softball game.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Pippa Middleton’s baby news revealed

Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are gaining a new little cousin! According to reports, the Duchess of Cambridge ’s sister Pippa Middleton is expecting her third child with her husband James Matthews. RELATED: Prince William and Kate share behind-the-scenes photos from Queen's Platinum Jubilee ...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Spotted On Rare Family Trip With Husband Benji Madden & Daughter Raddix, 2

Cameron Diaz, 49, and Benji Madden, 43, made headlines on June 18 when they were spotted walking in the JFK Airport during a family trip in New York City over the weekend. The wife and husband had their adorable two-year-old daughter Raddix, who rested in her proud dad’s arms, with them, and they all wore casual outfits as they strolled by cameras. Cameron rocked black long-sleeved top and matching pants along with orange sneakers while Benji wore his own all black outfit, which included a long-sleeved top and pants, along with black sneakers and a black baseball cap.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Pregnant Nicky, Tessa Hilton show off baby bumps in matching swimsuits

Sisters-in-law Nicky and Tessa Hilton are showing off their pregnancy progress poolside. The fashion designer, 38, and the model, 28, wore matching pink-and-purple Liberty floral one-piece swimsuits from A Pea in the Pod ($128) while lounging on Tuesday. “Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰,” Nicky wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the cousins to meet each other!” Tessa — who’s married to Nicky’s brother, Barron Hilton — commented, “Love you! So soon!” She reposted the same image on Wednesday, writing, “Matching bumps 🤰🏼🤰🏼The count down [sic] begins!” She cradled her budding belly in the sweet shot, while Nicky posed with one arm behind her head. Both...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
People

Kevin Love and Kate Bock Are Married! Inside Their Great Gatsby Inspired New York City Wedding

NBA Star Kevin Love and model Kate Bock married Saturday, June 25th, in a glamorous wedding at the New York City Public Library in front of their families and closest friends. "The city is so much a part of our story and it felt so right to bring all of our favorite people together into such an iconic New York City institution," the model, entrepreneur, and founder of Love Kate, 34, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Kevin and I are both very curious people and love literature, art, and history and the New York Public Library encompasses all of that in such a romantic setting. It evokes the old-school New York glamour we were searching for and is so iconic to the city that we love. We also love that it is so close by to the place we had our first date — the St. Regis Hotel."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

People

277K+
Followers
47K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy