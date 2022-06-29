ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Meghan Markle says she and Prince Harry had a 'guttural' reaction to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

By Maria Noyen
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Westminster Abbey in 2018.

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

  • Meghan Markle says she and Prince Harry had a "guttural" reaction when Roe v. Wade was overturned.
  • Speaking with Gloria Steinem for Vogue, Markle called for men who support pro-choice to be vocal.
  • "The consequences impact all of us," she said of the ruling and added that Harry is a feminist.

Meghan Markle told Gloria Steinem she and Prince Harry reacted emotionally when they heard the Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade in a conversation published by Vogue on Tuesday.

The discussion, moderated by journalist Jessica Yellin, came after the court's conservative judges overturned the landmark legalization of abortion across the US in a 5-4 ruling that was delivered by Justice Samuel Alito on Friday, opting instead to give states the authority to decide their own abortion laws.

"His reaction last week was guttural, like mine," Markle, 40, said of the moment she and Harry learned of the decision.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London.

Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Earlier in the conversation, she called Harry a feminist while saying that men who are pro-choice should recognize the impact the Supreme Court ruling will have on their lives.

"Men need to be vocal in this moment and beyond because these are decisions that affect relationships, families, and communities at large," she said.

"They may target women, but the consequences impact all of us. My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He's a feminist too," Markle added.

It's not the first time that the Duchess of Sussex and Steinem, a famed feminist leader, have joined forces on their shared political values.

In September 2020, Insider's Mikhaila Friel reported that Steinem said she worked with Markle to make cold calls encouraging US citizens to vote.

Gloria Steinem (left) and Meghan Markle (right).

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, Samir Hussein/WireImage

And, from their latest conversation, they could be taking their partnership to the next level with a visit to Washington, DC.

Steinem, 88, said there needs to be pressure put on Congress to prioritize accepting the Equal Rights Amendment , which would officially make discrimination on the basis of sex unconstitutional.

"We are the only democracy in the world that doesn't include women in its constitution," she said. "All the necessary states have ratified [the ERA], and it just needs acceptance in Congress."

"Well, Gloria, maybe it seems as though you and I will be taking a trip to DC together soon," Markle said in response.

Representatives for Gloria Steinem and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 8

Cheryl L. Lott-Simon
3d ago

Merkel is absolutely nobody to call out anybody for anything! I don't care what she and her puppet think and I don't know anyone else who cares either.

Reply
4
