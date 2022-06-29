ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando man hospitalized after crashing vehicle into health clinic in Orlando, authorities say

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

A 40-year-old Orlando man is in the hospital after crashing a vehicle Wednesday morning into a health clinic in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At around 3:32 a.m., a 2007 Chrysler Sebring traveling along Old Winter Garden Road crashed into the Orange Blossom Family Health Center, said the FHP’s Lt. Tara Crescenzi.

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the driver as a trauma alert to Orlando Regional Medical Center, Crescenzi said. The driver was said to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A building inspector will be arriving to assess the damage of the clinic.

Meanwhile, Orange Blossom Family Health is closed to patients today, and has not said when it will reopen. Patients with appointments or seeking an appointment are being encouraged to contact other family health locations.

Another Orange Blossom Family Health Center is available at 232 Orange Blossom Trail. Its number is 407-428-5751.

Jpedersen@orlandosentinel.com

