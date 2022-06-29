ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NATO summit continues as Sweden, Finland set to join alliance

By Justin Boggs
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oQzFJ_0gPWKPJ100

President Joe Biden and dozens of other world leaders continue to hold meetings on Wednesday, one day after NATO announced the potential addition of two new countries.

Turkey announced it is dropping its opposition to allowing Sweden and Finland from joining the pact, opening the door for the nations to enter NATO.

"I'm pleased to announce that we now have an agreement that paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join NATO. Turkey, Finland and Sweden have signed a memorandum that addresses Turkey's concerns, including around arms exports, and the fight against terrorism,” said Jens Stoltenberg, NATO secretary general.

President Joe Biden welcomed the news.

“Finland and Sweden are strong democracies with highly capable militaries,” Biden said. “Their membership will strengthen NATO’s collective security and benefit the entire Transatlantic Alliance. I look forward to working with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, our allies, and with Congress to ensure that we can quickly welcome them into our alliance.”

The move of adding Sweden and Finland could further upset the Kremlin, which has sought to weaken the NATO alliance.

The actions by Sweden and Finland come after Russia invaded Ukraine, which is not a member of NATO. Had Ukraine been a member of NATO, other nations in the alliance would have been obligated to provide defense for the nation. Membership in the alliance comes with a stipulation of providing military assistance if a member is attacked.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

The U.S. is welcoming Finland and Sweden to NATO. That’s a mistake.

When NATO alliance members meet in Madrid this week, one of the featured agenda items is Finland and Sweden’s request to officially join the alliance. The NATO leadership has welcomed their ascension, with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saying the two countries’ “membership in NATO would increase our shared security.” Though member state Turkey originally signaled it objected to the idea, it lifted its opposition after a breakthrough on Tuesday that clears the way for the Nordic states.
POLITICS
AFP

Expanding NATO squares up to Russia as Putin slams 'imperial' alliance

The United States vowed to reinforce Europe's defences in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as NATO declared Moscow the West's greatest threat -- prompting Vladimir Putin to lash out at the alliance's "imperial ambitions". - Theatre strike 'war crime' - Moscow's invasion triggered massive economic sanctions and a wave of support for Zelensky's government, including deliveries of advanced weapons, as well as the reinforcement of Europe's defences.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Beast

Humiliated Russian Troops Flee Ukraine’s Snake Island on Speed Boats

Russian forces controlling Ukraine’s Snake Island have been forced to flee on speed boats after the Ukrainian military launched a brutal offensive to take it back. “Operational Command South confirms the Russian occupiers have left Snake Island. They couldn’t stand the weather, the ground was burning under their feet, the sea was boiling, the air was too hot. P.S. Russian warships go f*ck yourselves!” Ukraine’s Defense Ministry tweeted early Thursday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato Summit#Foreign Policy#Nato#Transatlantic Alliance#Kremlin
US News and World Report

Russia Hauls in Ambassador Over 'Offensive' UK Comments on Nuclear Weapons

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Thursday it had summoned the British ambassador to voice a strong protest against "offensive" British statements, including about alleged Russian threats to use nuclear weapons. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it issued the rebuke to Ambassador Deborah Bronnert over "the frankly boorish statements of the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Drive

The Ukraine Situation Report: Cross-Border Sabotage Raids And CIA Operatives In Kyiv

LUHANSK, UKRAINE - JUNE 15: Flying helicopters of the Ukrainian army are seen as Russian attacks continue, on June 15, 2022 in Lisichansk region, Luhansk oblast, Ukraine. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images). Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesA clearer image is coming into view of the clandestine aspects of Ukraine's defense as Russian missiles strike a crowded mall.
MILITARY
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy