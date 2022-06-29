How many Harry Potter movies are there? The full list in order of release.

The world got a bit more magical in 1998 when the first “Harry Potter” book was published. Over two decades later, the wizarding world has grown to become not only a household staple but also an entire fictional world at Universal Studios .

Untold numbers of children grew up learning the tales of Harry Potter and his best friends, and fans got even more material when author J.K. Rowling released several spin off books , including Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry textbooks and wizarding household bedtime stories.

Here’s how many “Harry Potter” movies there are, including the original series and spin offs.

How many 'Harry Potter' movies are there?

The short answer is eight “Harry Potter” films. The long answer is an entire franchise with a new film series, and it doesn’t seem like the wizarding world is slowing down its movie magic anytime soon.

'Harry Potter' movies in the order they were released

This 2001 release follows young Harry Potter as he learns he is a wizard and embarks on a journey to save the wizarding world during his year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The second installment, released in 2002, sees Harry, Ron and Hermione investigating a magical prophecy when a dark evil begins haunting the school.

The trio returns for the third year at Hogwarts in this 2004 film and uncovers the mystery of an escaped prisoner who is rumored to be after Harry.

The fourth, released in 2005, follows Hogwarts competing in a historic tournament between rival wizarding schools while danger looms for Harry and the other students.

Harry returns for his fifth year at Hogwarts while the Wizarding World and its authorities continue to deny that Lord Voldemort has returned. A rebellion begins in this 2007 film.

In this 2009 release, Harry learns about Lord Voldemort’s past and dark beginnings. He also uncovers the identity of the half-blood prince, whose old textbook served as a guide for Harry to learn a bit of dark magic.

The beginning of the end is here in this 2010 film. Harry, Ron and Hermione embark on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes and learn about the Deathly Hallows, the three most powerful objects in the wizarding world.

The final film, released in 2011, follows Harry and the rest of the beloved characters as they prepare for the final battle to destroy Lord Voldemort.

What other movies exist in the Harry Potter franchise?

Warner Bros. released the latest installment in the “Fantastic Beasts” series in early 2022. The “Fantastic Beasts” films are a prequel to the original “Harry Potter” ones, and are based on the guidebook Rowling published in 2001. The first film, released in 2016, follows wizard Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) on an adventure to find escaped magical beasts. The other two films are the 2018 “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” and the most recent release, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.”

There’s even plenty of “behind the scenes” footage to consume. HBO released a nearly two-hour special in December featuring “Harry Potter” cast members celebrating the 20th anniversary of the first film.

Are there more Harry Potter movies to come?

Potentially. In a December 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff said the company regularly talks with Rowling and her team about continuing the legacy of the Wizarding World on the silver screen.

