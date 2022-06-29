Red Oak man booked on warrant

(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak woman was booked for assault Wednesday evening. The Red Oak Police Department says 40-year-old Shannon Elisa Lecinski of Red Oak was arrested shortly after 6:50 p.m. in the 200 block on South 2nd Street in Red Oak. Authorities say Lecinski was charged with domestic abuse assault 1st offense -- a simple misdemeanor.
(Glenwood) -- A suspect faces charges in connection with a Mills County theft investigation. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old John Paul Scott of Council Bluffs was arrested early Tuesday evening for 2nd degree theft. The arrest took place on Applewood Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. Scott was released from the Mills County Jail after posting bond.
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested on a pair of charges Wednesday night. The Shenandoah Police Department says 36-year-old Dustin Drew Jackson of Shenandoah was arrested around 10:30 p.m. after officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Wabash Avenue for damage to a residence. Following an investigation, authorities say Jackson was arrested for 2nd degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts.
OMAHA — High on PCP and driving 94 mph in a 35-mph zone, the Omaha woman ignored a red light at one of Omaha’s busiest intersections. Her Dodge Nitro collided with a pickup truck in the intersection of 90th and Maple streets in June 2020 — cutting it in half and instantly killing Roberto Gonzalez, 58, and Annette North, 56.
OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate that was missing from the Community Corrections Center - Omaha (CCC-O) is in custody at the Douglas County Correctional Center. The report said 30-year-old Tyler Williams was arrested following a foot pursuit at the scene of an apartment building fire at Park Avenue and Shirley Streets in Omaha after 2:00 p.m. on June 29.
(Mills Co.) One person suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County on Tuesday. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Linley Chickering, of Malvern, was driving a 2009 Pontiac eastbound on Highway 34, entering a construction zone, and collided into a trailer begin pulled by a 2007 GMC truck. The truck, driven by 58-year-old Dennis Greene of Malvern, was stopped on Highway 34 waiting for the construction pilot car.
(Cass Co.) A Griswold man was arrested following a short pursuit on Tuesday. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Christopher Putnam was charged with OWI 1st Offense, Carrying a Weapon While Intoxicated, Eluding and Interference with Official Acts. The arrest stems from a call for service in rural...
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested Randall Wesley Lynn Butts, 28, of Red Oak, early this morning following a traffic stop near Broadway and Market Street. Officers transported Butts to the Montgomery County Jail on an active warrant for Failure to Appear on an original charge of Interference with Official Acts. He is held on a $1,000 bond.
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - Four central Nebraskans, including two men from Grand Island, are headed to federal prison for meth-related drug convictions. In a press release the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported details on these cases:. Derek Hartford, 33, Grand Island, sentenced to 10 years for meth possession and marijuana...
(Bedford) -- Two Taylor County suspects face several drug charges follow their arrests earlier this week. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Julia Sheler and 26-year-old Kaitlin Puckett both of Bedford, were arrested on outstanding Taylor County warrants Tuesday on the original charges of possession of a controlled substance marijuana, possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child endangerment.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Thursday that homicide investigators had made two additional arrests in the 2021 murder of Larry Thompson. The 59-year-old man died in March 2021 after police found him lying in front a home southeast of 30th and Bristol streets. Christoper Trejo, 15, was arrested that June and charged with first-degree murder.
LA VISTA, Neb. — A security guard was shot during an attempted robbery at a La Vista fireworks tent early Friday morning, police said. In a series of tweets, La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said a man with a handgun tried to rob a security guard at the tent near 84th Street and Brentwood Drive. Lausten said the guard and the suspect exchanged gunfire around 5:15 a.m.
BLAIR, Neb. — A Blair man pled guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court to threatening to murder a federal law enforcement officer, interstate kidnapping and brandishing a firearm. According to a plea agreement, 23-year-old Cody Cape is facing a recommended sentence of 117 months in prison. According to a...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Florida man has been charged after he allegedly stole a vehicle from Grand Island dealership before crashing in Iowa. William Burch, 49, is charged in Hall County Court with theft by unlawful content – more than $5,000 and false reporting. According to an...
OMAHA, Neb. — A 16-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested in relation to a March 2021 homicide in Omaha, according to law enforcement. The Omaha Police Department Homicide Unit obtained arrest warrants Wednesday for Dech Gach and Gatluak Jiel, who are suspects in the murder of Larry Thompson, Omaha police said.
An Omaha shooting was caught on camera, injuring a man in town for the College World Series. Now police need help finding not only the person who pulled the trigger but also the intended target. Anyone who can provide that information might be eligible for an enhanced $10,000 Crime Stoppers...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A fireworks incident in Council Bluffs left one person injured on Friday night. Officials say the call came in at 8:21 p.m. for the injured party near 17th Street and 4th Avenue. The involved party was transported to Nebraska Medicine with critical injuries.
(Council Bluffs) Two people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident that also resulted in a manhunt in Pottawattamie County Wednesday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says 49-year-old William Burch III, of Hernando, Florida, was driving a 2019 Dodge Durango at excessive speed on Interstate 80 and rear-ended a 2019 Chevy Corvette, driven by 52-year-old Stephen Hakes of Erie, Colorado. When Hakes approached the Durango, Burch and a passenger both fled the scene. The Dodge Durango was confirmed stolen.
