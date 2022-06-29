Red Oak man booked on warrant

(Glenwood) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Tuesday afternoon. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred near the intersection of Highway 34 and 280th Street at around 3 p.m. Authorities say a 2009 Pontiac driven by 21-year-old Linley Chickering of Malvern was eastbound on 34 entering a construction zone when it struck a trailer pulled by a 2007 GMC truck driven by 58-year-old Dennis Greene of Malvern. Authorities says Greene's vehicle was stopped on 34 waiting for a construction pilot car.

MILLS COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO