Luie Arthur (Art) Wisenbaker, IV, 59, of Charlotte, North Carolina and formerly of Valdosta, died on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Iron Station, North Carolina following a lengthy illness. He was born in Valdosta on July 25, 1962, to the late Luie Arthur, III., “Sonny” and Elizabeth “Itty Bitty” Parramore Wisenbaker. Art was a talented and gifted chef who loved people and loved helping others. In fact, he was at his happiest when helping others. His joyful personality uplifted many who came in contact with him. Art was also known for having a green thumb and greatly enjoyed gardening. He had a passion and love for animals from dogs to snakes (he was not afraid of snakes at all), and fish. Most importantly, Art was a Christian and is now in heaven with his savior, Jesus Christ and his mother and father.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO