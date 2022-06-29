ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Berwyn-Based Pharmaceutical Company Takes Over-the-Counter Route for Approval of Its New Drug Candidate

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nAFMD_0gPWHthK00
Anthony Mack.Image via Virpax Pharmaceuticals.

Berwyn-based Virpax Pharmaceuticals has decided to take the over-the-counter route toward regulatory approval for Epoladerm, its experimental pain treatment for osteoarthritis, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal

The pharmaceutical company’s new drug candidate is a topical spray film formulation of diclofenac, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug. 

The company opted for the OTC route in seeking approval for Epoladerm because it believes this will offer a quicker timeline for drug development and a faster approval track than the originally-pursued pathway for a prescription drug. 

According to Virpax CEO Anthony P. Mack, the company believes that the drug’s once- or twice-daily spray could be a more efficient “hands-free alternative” to the currently available OTC topical diclofenac gel, which has to be applied four times. 

Virpax plans to “validate Epoladerm’s claims and value” in North America, Europe, and Asia, said Mack. 

Virpax will submit the data on Epoladerm’s toxicity, sensitization, irritation, and phototoxicity studies, as well as its pharmacokinetics characteristics, to the FDA to support its OTC application. The company also expects it will have to perform the required consumer preference assessment and a pivotal study as part of the process. 

Read more about Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the Philadelphia Business Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

How Pfizer Plans to Unlock Another Mass-Market Vaccine

Pfizer is working with French biotech Valneva to produce a vaccine for Lyme Disease. The number of people treated for it in the U.S. has tripled in the past 20 years. There is currently no competition in clinical trials for this growing ailment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Investopedia

Pfizer's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Effective Against Omicron, Could Boost Sales

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has seen major success with its COVID-19 vaccine, developed jointly with BioNTech SE (BNTX). The company anticipates $32 billion in revenues from the vaccine for all of 2022. But as the Omicron variant of the virus has spread globally in recent months, studies have shown that protection against the disease wanes over time. Now, Pfizer has announced this week positive data regarding safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of two COVID-19 vaccine candidates that have been adapted to protect primarily against the Omicron BA.1 variant. These candidates would be given as a fourth booster if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to address ongoing Omicron surges. In the process, this could further boost Pfizer's sales from an expanding number of treatments related to COVID-19.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmaceutical Company#Over The Counter#Virpax Pharmaceuticals
Fortune

How long is your COVID vaccine good for? You can soon find out, thanks to a new test that informs patients of their immunity’s ‘magnitude and duration’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Until recently, it’s been nearly impossible to say. Immunity, whether from vaccine or prior infection, is thought to wane after three or four months, but it varies by person. That knowledge is based on what’s known about typical antibody response—but antibodies are only half of the picture.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
BGR.com

Urgent tea recall: Drinking this tea can give you hepatitis, so check your pantry now

A few days ago, the FDA announced that fresh organic strawberries sold by FreshKampo and HEB might be contaminated with the hepatitis A virus (HAV). Those strawberries might not be available for sale anymore, but there are still some related issues that you need to be aware of. There might be other products in stores made with strawberries from FreshKampo and HEB. Like the Urban Remedy strawberry tea that’s the subject of a brand new recall.
HEALTH
Popculture

Rolls Recalled, Could Contain Metal Pieces

PA Ross Ltd recently recalled Get Fresh at Home Petits Pains baked rolls after they were found to pose a hazard to consumers. The recall, shared by the UK's Food Standards Agency, was issued after it was determined the rolls may contain small pieces of metal, making the products unsafe to eat.
FOOD SAFETY
Benzinga

Non-Marijuana Plants That Contain Cannabinoids

This article was originally published on 2Fast4Buds and appears here with permission. Apart from the endocannabinoids our body produces naturally to regulate and balance many processes such as immune response, communication between cells, appetite, and metabolism there is another type known as phytocannabinoids which are the cannabinoids produced by plants. These phytocannabinoids were believed to be produced only by cannabis plants but recent research has discovered that other plants also produce cannabinoids, in this article you'll read about the naturally occurring vegetation that produces them.
AMAZON
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy