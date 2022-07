SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Four geese were shot with an illegal blow dart in the Natomas area. Wildlife experts say it’s a disturbing trend that seems to be growing. “We’ve got cormorants, we’ve got the snowy egrets,” Michele Dodge said. Dodge is a wildlife capture specialist that frequents this public pond off of Truxel Road in Natomas. “I’ve actually been out here several times tracking the injured geese,” she said. In the last few weeks, Dodge has helped rescue several Canada geese who were shot with blow darts and transported them to Gold Country Wildlife Rescue in Auburn. On Friday, one of her colleagues at Gold...

