1 killed in house fire in Fresno's Tower District, officials say

One man is dead after flames sparked at a home in central Fresno early Wednesday morning.

Family and neighbors tried to find the victim but were overcome by heavy smoke as the house burned.

Officials say flames broke out at the home on Thorne and Dennett just after midnight.

Crews arrived to find flames as high as 30 feet coming from the roof of the structure. Officials got reports of residents inside.

Three people were able to escape.

A neighbor told Action News one man was still inside, that he had autism and was non-verbal.

His father tried going inside to rescue him but hurt his arm.

That's when the neighbor went into the home, spending nearly two minutes in the thick smoke looking for the man still inside.

"I ran into the house and looked all over for his son until I couldn't breathe, so I had to come out," says Phillip Wallace.

Crews found the man dead.

Investigators believe the fire started inside the home. They're still trying to figure out the cause.