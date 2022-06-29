ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

1 killed in house fire in Fresno's Tower District, officials say

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JE19a_0gPWHgT700

One man is dead after flames sparked at a home in central Fresno early Wednesday morning.

Family and neighbors tried to find the victim but were overcome by heavy smoke as the house burned.

Officials say flames broke out at the home on Thorne and Dennett just after midnight.

Crews arrived to find flames as high as 30 feet coming from the roof of the structure. Officials got reports of residents inside.

Three people were able to escape.

A neighbor told Action News one man was still inside, that he had autism and was non-verbal.

His father tried going inside to rescue him but hurt his arm.

That's when the neighbor went into the home, spending nearly two minutes in the thick smoke looking for the man still inside.

"I ran into the house and looked all over for his son until I couldn't breathe, so I had to come out," says Phillip Wallace.

Crews found the man dead.

Investigators believe the fire started inside the home. They're still trying to figure out the cause.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Crews stop large Fresno house fire spreading

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A house fire in Fresno is under investigation after flames damaged around a third of the structure Friday night. According to the Fresno Fire Department, multiple calls about the house on fire were received around 9:00 p.m., sending crews to the area of Princeton Avenue and Cedar Avenue. Personnel on scene […]
FRESNO, CA
thecorcoranjournal.net

Man dies in mobile home fire

A local man died in a fire at his mobile home Monday, June 20 at approximately 5:33 a.m. Corcoran Police Officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Whitley Avenue regarding a structure fire. Upon arrival officers located a single-family residence that was fully engulfed with flames. Neighboring residences were evacuated as a safety measure due to the nature of the scene. Kings County Fire personnel along with California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Fire responded and attended to the fire.
CORCORAN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno, CA
Accidents
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KMJ

4 Rescued From Kings River In Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ) — Four people are recovering after they were rescued from the Kings River in Fresno County. Cal Fire says the group got stuck and needed help along the Kings River not far from Goodfellow and Riverbend Avenues. According to Calfire Fresno County, both the Fresno...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Action News
yourcentralvalley.com

Woman stabbed in the neck, dog taken in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. – A woman says she was attacked and stabbed in the neck and her small brown dog was taken early Friday, according to Visalia Police officers. Police say they responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. of a woman screaming for help at Fairview Park. The victim says she was attacked by 4-6 people struck with a baseball bat, stabbed in the neck, and her dog was taken during the attack.
VISALIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thecorcoranjournal.net

Corcoran PD to crack down on illegal fireworks

The Corcoran Police Department will be enforcing laws regarding time, place and type of fireworks being set off this 4th of July holiday. The local police department says that the discharging of legal fireworks can only be done from Friday, July 1 at 9 a.m. through midnight of Monday, July 4th.
CORCORAN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Teen arrested after shooting at Sierra Vista Mall

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department announced the arrest of a teen suspect wanted in a shooting at the Sierra Vista Mall Tuesday. Officers say they arrested 18-year-old Aiden Seibert of Clovis without incident Thursday night. Investigators say they first responded to the Sierra Vista Mall just after 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night for […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police investigating a shooting in west-central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot early Thursday morning in west-central Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers.  The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. near Pacific and Napa avenues. Police say the victim was shot in the lower body and is cooperating with officers. Police say the area is not covered by ShotSpotter. If you have any […]
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
50K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy