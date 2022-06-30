ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jason Kelce Celebrity Bartends At Ocean Drive In Sea Isle City To Raise Awareness For Eagles Autism Foundation

CBS Philly
 4 days ago

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Eagles center Jason Kelce is doing his part to help bring awareness to autism. Fans cheered his arrival at The Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City Wednesday.

That’s where Kelce hosted his second annual celebrity bartending event. He was joined by his brother, Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, and Eagles’ tackle Jordan Mailata.

The event raises money for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Since 2018 the Eagles Autism Foundation has raised $16 million for research and care programs.

CBS Philly

