ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bradley Wall: Two men in court on Beeston street murder charge

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man found dead in a Leeds street. Bradley Wall, 24,...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Teenage brothers who shattered skull of former care worker in row over frisbee are unmasked

Two teenagers who beat a man in a “frenzied” attack in a row over a frisbee and left him fighting for life can be named for the first time.Archie and George Tilley were jailed on Thursday after shattering the skull of former carer Alan Willson, 47, on Easter Sunday last year.Mr Willson was injured so badly his family was told he would not survive, after suffering fractures to his face, ribs and spine.George Tilley was only 13-years-old and his brother Archie 14 when they attacked Mr Willson with a heavy blunt object.They were previously found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Bbc Co Uk#Violent Crime#Whingate#Leeds Crown Court#West Yorkshire Police
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Cops Arrest Baby’s Dad in Killing of NYC Mom Pushing Stroller

Police have arrested a man for the killing of a young mom who was shot in the head while walking her 3-month-old baby in a stroller in New York City this week. A senior law enforcement official confirmed the arrest to The Daily Beast, identifying the suspect as the baby’s father. Police have not officially released the name of the man, who was apprehended by United States Marshals and the New York Police Department Fugitive Task Force.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Ex-boyfriend, 22, is charged with murder two days after 20-year-old New York mom was shot dead at point-blank range while pushing their three month-old baby in a stroller through the Upper East Side

A 22-year-old man believed to be the father of a three-month-old baby has been arrested by police in New York and charged with the murder of the child's mother - who died after she was shot point-blank in the head while pushing their daughter in a stroller on the Upper East Side.
BROOKLYN, NY
TheDailyBeast

Five Kids Rescued From Detroit House of Horrors After Blind Sibling Found Dead in Freezer

As Azuradee France kept her five children living in squalor above, Detroit police say the body of her 3-year-old son lay dead in a basement freezer of their home. Police discovered the toddler’s decomposing body last week and took his 31-year-old mother into custody. Now, France is behind bars, facing charges of first-degree child abuse, torture and concealing a death.
DETROIT, MI
Daily Mail

Neighbours blockade their street with wheelie bins to stop hospital workers from parking outside their homes

Furious neighbours have blockaded their street with wheelie bins in a protest to stop hospital workers and patients from parking outside their homes. Residents living on Alderton Road in Sherwood, Nottingham, have taken matters into their own hands by putting green bins in the road to stop motorists from parking on either side of the road, on yellow lines and across driveways.
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

'It's not even close to justice': Mother of boy, 10, who was mauled to death by XL Bully dog named 'Beast' condemns prison sentences handed to owners as she vows to appeal after they were jailed for total of seven years

The mother of a young boy, who was killed by a 7st dog named Beast, is demanding that its owners get longer prison sentences after her son's tragic death. Jack Lis, 10, died after being mauled by the killer XL Bully dog that weighed a 'muscular' 96.5lbs in November 2021 - and his mother Emma Whitfield has now set up a petition calling for justice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Logan Mwangi: Police bodycam captures five-year-old’s mother crying during arrest

Police bodycam footage shows the moment Logan Mwangi’s mother and stepfather were arrested on suspicion of his murder.Logan suffered 56 external cuts and bruises and “catastrophic” internal injuries before his body was dumped into a river in Wales in July 2021.A chilling video shows Angharad Williamson, 31, asking why she’s being arrested alongside John Cole, 40, while crying on the stairs.“Tell me now what happened to my son... we need to help find out what happened to Logan,” she says.“It’s tearing my heart apart.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Logan Mwangi’s murderer stepbrother tells police to ‘get the f*** out’ during arrestLogan Mwangi’s murderer stepbrother tells police to ‘get the f*** out’ during arrestMoment Logan Mwangi’s biological father told five-year-old son could have survived
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Wife of billionaire ex-Harrods boss Mohamed Al-Fayed launches High Court legal battle to stop construction of huge crematorium half-a-mile from their £4.6m 17th century Surrey manor

The wife of billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed has launched a High Court bid to stop a massive crematorium being built a half mile from their luxury mansion in Surrey. Heini Wathen-Fayed, 67, is suing over plans to erect a huge funeral site on green belt land close to their 17th century £4.6m manor home in Oxted.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Artist, 58, and lawyer, 65, are sued by neighbours after being accused of '3ft land grab' which saw them pave over a flower bed between the back gardens of their million pound London homes

An artist and her lawyer partner are locked in a fight with their neighbours, after being accused of taking three feet of their back garden and paving over it. Wendy Mszyca, 58, and her partner Amanda Uziell-Hamilton, 65, are accused of staging a land-grab over the narrow strip of ground between their million-pound house and the £1.4m Victorian home of their neighbours, Jay and Hannah Stirrett.
BBC

Jack Lis: CCTV shows dog lunging at people days before attack

CCTV footage showed a dog who mauled a 10-year-old boy to death lunging at shoppers just days before the fatal attack. Jack Lis suffered "unsurvivable" injuries after being mauled by an American Bully named Beast in Caerphilly last November. Brandon Hayden, 19, of Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for four-and-a-half years...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy