How Much Rising Mortgage Rates Could Cost Homebuyers in Virginia

Interest rates on mortgage loans are rising rapidly in the United States. As the Federal Reserve pursues an aggressive strategy of rate hikes to curb inflation, homebuyers are increasingly saddled with higher borrowing costs.

The national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate is now approaching 6%, up from just 3.79% in January. The rate increase could mean tens of thousands of dollars more in interest payments for new homebuyers this year.

A recent report published by loan platform LendingTree reviewed home sale and mortgage data to quantify the effect rising mortgage rates could have on homebuyers.

In Virginia, the average APR - annual percentage rate - on a mortgage rose from 3.81% in January to 5.18% in April. This increase means that a homebuyer who took out a mortgage in April will pay about $285 more per month in interest than one who took out a mortgage in January, based on the average mortgage amount of $352,105 across Virginia.

Accounting for both average home values and mortgage rates, the increase in interest rates from January to April for the typical homebuyer in Virginia will add up to $3,416 more in the first year alone and $102,478 over the lifetime of the 30-year mortgage - the 10th largest increase among states.

All data in this story is from the report Rising Mortgage Rates Could Cost Some Homebuyers More Than $100,000 Over Lifetime of Loans from LendingTree.

Rank State Extra amount paid over 30-year lifetime of mortgage ($) Average APR, January 2022 (%) Average APR, April 2022 (%) Average mortgage amount, 2022 ($) 1 California $146,441 3.70 5.09 493,578 2 Washington $128,659 3.76 5.11 447,400 3 Massachusetts $121,404 3.69 5.10 407,532 4 Colorado $119,165 3.72 5.18 382,571 5 New Jersey $117,029 3.62 5.08 379,914 6 Utah $117,001 3.68 5.16 369,811 7 New York $111,171 3.68 5.17 351,169 8 Oregon $105,221 3.76 5.20 343,115 9 Hawaii $104,225 3.73 4.88 427,901 10 Virginia $102,478 3.81 5.18 352,105 11 Idaho $102,215 3.76 5.26 319,046 12 Arizona $101,399 3.91 5.32 333,636 13 Delaware $101,231 3.69 5.18 320,533 14 Maryland $101,075 3.77 5.15 342,355 15 Montana $100,396 3.60 5.11 313,336 16 Nevada $100,135 3.85 5.23 339,422 17 Alaska $99,192 3.58 5.05 317,575 18 Florida $96,397 3.76 5.25 303,884 19 Maine $95,671 3.78 5.38 278,694 20 New Hampshire $94,856 3.82 5.22 316,939 21 Vermont $94,636 3.73 5.39 266,045 22 Rhode Island $94,514 3.69 5.12 310,590 23 North Carolina $94,047 3.76 5.21 304,239 24 Connecticut $94,020 3.73 5.13 314,565 25 Illinois $92,828 3.78 5.23 298,441 26 Texas $92,011 3.80 5.21 306,217 27 Georgia $89,852 3.84 5.24 299,992 28 Pennsylvania $88,560 3.80 5.31 273,634 29 New Mexico $87,967 3.87 5.44 260,309 30 Minnesota $87,938 3.77 5.22 283,885 31 South Dakota $86,748 3.53 5.12 257,301 32 North Dakota $86,317 3.74 5.30 257,718 33 Nebraska $85,939 3.74 5.29 259,503 34 Louisiana $84,895 3.85 5.39 256,150 35 Wyoming $83,873 3.85 5.22 284,989 36 Tennessee $82,793 3.96 5.35 275,815 37 Kansas $82,295 3.84 5.30 261,988 38 South Carolina $78,680 3.91 5.29 264,716 39 Alabama $77,830 3.91 5.40 242,175 40 Oklahoma $77,722 3.84 5.36 237,849 41 Indiana $77,283 3.90 5.42 236,701 42 Mississippi $76,524 3.88 5.39 235,123 43 Michigan $76,106 3.87 5.32 244,039 44 Arkansas $75,914 3.81 5.25 246,672 45 Iowa $74,874 3.84 5.34 233,618 46 Wisconsin $74,813 3.89 5.34 240,729 47 Missouri $72,939 3.99 5.46 229,615 48 Kentucky $72,820 3.91 5.41 224,562 49 West Virginia $72,292 3.86 5.47 207,300 50 Ohio $71,837 3.94 5.33 241,517

