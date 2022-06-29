Colorado Weather: Breezy And Very Warm With Afternoon Storms Ahead Of Thursday Cool Front

DENVER (CBS4) – A weather change is on the way to Colorado in the form of a cool front. It will drop temperatures about 10 degrees and kick off scattered showers and thunderstorms by Thursday.

Ahead of the front it will be a very warm to hot around the state on Wednesday with widespread 80s and 90s. Some locations on the northeast plains could reach the low 100s where gusty wind and low relative humidity will combine with the very hot temperatures to create high fire danger into the evening.

After temps cool down on Thursday they’ll stay at similar levels into the day on Friday with another chance for showers and storms during the afternoon. The long holiday weekend will feature temperatures at or slightly above where they should be for this time of year along with a daily chance for scattered afternoon storms.