ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Weather: Breezy And Very Warm With Afternoon Storms Ahead Of Thursday Cool Front

By First Alert Meteorologist Chris Spears
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27L7IY_0gPWHQIN00

DENVER (CBS4) – A weather change is on the way to Colorado in the form of a cool front. It will drop temperatures about 10 degrees and kick off scattered showers and thunderstorms by Thursday.

Ahead of the front it will be a very warm to hot around the state on Wednesday with widespread 80s and 90s. Some locations on the northeast plains could reach the low 100s where gusty wind and low relative humidity will combine with the very hot temperatures to create high fire danger into the evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03FVrc_0gPWHQIN00

After temps cool down on Thursday they’ll stay at similar levels into the day on Friday with another chance for showers and storms during the afternoon. The long holiday weekend will feature temperatures at or slightly above where they should be for this time of year along with a daily chance for scattered afternoon storms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26dZMF_0gPWHQIN00

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Daily Shot At Late Day Showers And Thunderstorms

DENVER(CBS)-  Our summer monsoon flow continues to keep a supply of moisture pumping into the Rockies thru the middle of next week. As a result we have a daily chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms scattered across Colorado thru Independence Day. Saturday will see mostly clear skies across the state to start the weekend. By, afternoon with the heat of the day scattered storms will pop in the mountains and track over the eastern plains late in the afternoon.More moisture will be available in Sunday's southerly surge. This will bring in clouds across the mountains and Front Range by...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Here's your forecast for Fourth of July weekend in Colorado

As many Coloradans are celebrating the Fourth of July this weekend, wild weather may push some parties inside. This weekend is set to be a stormy one around much of Colorado, with thunderstorms and rain likely to occur periodically from Friday to Sunday around most of the state. Monday may be a little dryer, but a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms still exists in most regions.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Creek rises 10 feet during flooding, destroying road in Colorado

It's that time of the year when Coloradans need to take the effects of monsoonal rainfall seriously, including both increased rockfall risk and flash flooding concerns. The dangers of flooding were put on display in Grand County on the morning of June 30 when a creek that travels under County Road 219 rapidly rose an estimated eight to 10 feet during rainfall, overflowing the banks and washing out the road. Debris was also carried onto the road by the weather event, which took place between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs, less than a mile from Highway 40.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
nbc11news.com

Monsoon showers and thunder return to the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Showers and thunderstorms return to our forecast across Colorado’s Western Slope on Thursday, but as is often the case, we aren’t all guaranteed to get rain every day. The upslope winds along the mountain slopes will be the areas most favored for showers and thunderstorms, but conditions are favorable for more widespread storms, some of which can be heavy, even away from the mountains.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
WDBO

Disturbance has 90% chance of becoming tropical storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm on Thursday. Potential Cyclone Two is moving fast as it approaches Nicaragua and Costa Rica. The system is forecast to move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea through Friday. Then it will move over to the eastern...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cool Down#Thunderstorms#Relative Humidity
CBS Denver

Combination of facility smoke and stagnant weather puts some Coloradans at greater respiratory risk

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — For much of the morning on Tuesday, the smell of smoke permeated Denver. A combination of weather and a fire that ignited at an Englewood waste management facility were responsible for the smell. Denver Fire Department Public Information Officer Greg Pixley told CBS4’s Mekialaya White the deep-seated fire was burning in hundreds of thousands of pounds of trash. Crews worked for hours to drown the fire, and several factors, including power lines, led to a long firefight. It was eventually extinguished. (credit: CBS) Doctor Nick Tsipsis, Medical Director of ER at Swedish Medical Center, says incidents like this can...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Traveling this holiday weekend? Get ready for some company

It's a 3-day holiday weekend so you already know people are going to be traveling. AAA Colorado estimates around seven 786,000 Coloradans will travel 50 miles or more. They believe 72,000 of those travelers will go by air.If they live in or are visiting Colorado, there's a pretty good chance they will be coming through Denver International Airport. Friday it got progressively busier as the day rolled on.Carr Cavan is from San Diego and was traveling home through DIA Friday."We were in Sheridan Wyoming to do some horseback riding and spend some time in the country," he said.He and his...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
OutThere Colorado

Colorado's 'Peaks to Plains' dream trail sees progress

Slow, steady progress continues toward a dream trail that would connect Denver to the Continental Divide. The long-envisioned Peaks to Plains Trail is projected to stretch 65 miles and 5,600 feet from the South Platte River Trail in the Mile High City to the Clear Creek headwaters high on Loveland Pass. The result promises to be "a quintessential Colorado experience," said Scot Grossman, the Jefferson County Open Space project manager who has overseen developments for about a decade.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

USGS believes 'seismic signals' related to RMNP rock slide

A rock slide has closed a portion of Rocky Mountain National Park. The slide happened in the Upper Chaos Canyon area of the park on Tuesday and there is an investigation into what caused it.  The photo from Google Earth shows several outcrops on the south shoulder of Hallett Peak that came down about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Rainstorms are predicted in the forecast for the area through July 3 which may contribute to additional rock fall activity. No one was injured.  The U.S. Geological Survey says the slide was "preceded ~100 seconds earlier by a M1.5 earthquake-like signal located at...
EARTHQUAKES
CBS Denver

Rock slide closes Chaos Canyon area in Rocky Mountain National Park

A rock slide has closed a portion of Rocky Mountain National Park. The slide happened in the Upper Chaos Canyon area of the park on Tuesday.  The photo from Google Earth shows several outcrops on the south shoulder of Hallett Peak that came down about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Rainstorms are predicted in the forecast for the area through July 3 which may contribute to additional rock fall activity. No one was injured.  The U.S. Geological Survey says the slide was "preceded ~100 seconds earlier by a M1.5 earthquake-like signal located at or near the surface in the area where the...
LIFESTYLE
ABC4

What makes Bear Lake so blue?

UTAH (ABC4) – If you’re not familiar with Bear Lake nestled between northern Utah and Idaho, it certainly is a rare sight. While most lakes in the United States look relatively the same, Bear Lake looks like something straight out of a tropical vacation. Known for its striking turquoise blue water, the popular recreation destination […]
LIFESTYLE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
46K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy