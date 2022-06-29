ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, PA

Wyoming Hedge Fund Acquires 13 Percent Stake in Malvern-Based Medical Device Company

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4HTB_0gPWHHb400
Image via Neuronetics.

Activist investor J. Carlo Cannell, the director of Cannell Capital, has acquired close to a 13 percent stake in Malvern-based Neuronetics and is now seeking a seat on the company’s board of directors, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal

Cannell Capital, a Wyoming-based hedge fund, has close to $900 million in discretionary assets under management.  

According to documents Neuronetics filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the investor has acquired a little over 3.46 million shares of the medical device developer’s stock at the aggregate amount of $29.1 million. These shares represent a 12.94 percent ownership stake in the company. 

Shares of Neuronetics are down close to 80 percent over the last year. They were trading at $3.52 on Monday. The company generated revenue of $55.3 million last year and recorded a net loss of $31.2 million. 

According to the filing, Cannell and Robert Cascella, chairman of Neuronetics, had a telephone conversation on June 21. During the talk, Cannell requested for a director, who lives near Malvern and whose name was not disclosed, to be appointed to the company’s board. 

Read more about Neuronetics in the Philadelphia Business Journal

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy