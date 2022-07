The manhunt for a suspect who reportedly shot a Tennessee police officer and killed a woman in Louisiana has ended after officers took the man into custody. BJ Brown was arrested on Wednesday (June 29) for reportedly shooting Officer Darrel Tiebor during a traffic stop Monday night in Houston County on Highway 149, per News Channel 5. Tiebor returned fire and Brown fled into a wooded area with the firearm. The officer, who sustained non-life threatening injuries, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is stable condition. The suspect was wanted by the Erin Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO