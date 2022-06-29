ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sam Asghari talks married life with Britney Spears, new film

GMA
GMA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zPnLL_0gPWHBIi00

Sam Asghari says married life with pop superstar Britney Spears is "surreal."

In his first television interview since their June 9 wedding, the Iranian-American actor updated "Good Morning America" about life after the wedding in an exclusive interview, where he spoke about their nuptials and his upcoming film, "Hot Seat."

"She's amazing, she's doing great," Asghari said of Spears. "The husband thing hasn't hit me yet."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BewZZ_0gPWHBIi00
Star Max/IPX/AP, FILE - PHOTO: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend the premiere of "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" in Los Angeles, July 22, 2019.
MORE: Sam Asghari calls marriage to Britney Spears 'a fairytale' in exclusive 'GMA' interview

The couple, who met on the set of Spears' "Slumber Party" music video in 2016, got engaged in September 2021.

Throughout their five-year relationship, Asghari stood by the singer during her conservatorship battle. Spears told a court in June 2021 that she wanted to "get married and have a baby" but was unable to do so under the conservatorship. The singer's conservatorship, which was established in 2008, was terminated in November 2021.

Their June wedding was an intimate one, with 50 to 70 guests , including Selena Gomez, Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace.

"It was way overdue for us," Asghari said. "We imagined this thing being a fairytale, and it was. And we wanted to celebrate with, you know, our loved ones, our close people. We wanted to just celebrate, and that's what we did."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iFMsc_0gPWHBIi00
ABC News - PHOTO: Sam Asghari speaks to "Good Morning America" in his first interview post-marriage to Britney Spears.
MORE: Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari: All the wedding details

Now married, the couple is turning the page to a new chapter in their life together, as Asghari establishes himself on the big screen.

In his new film, which is in select theaters on digital and on-demand July 1, Asghari plays a SWAT team officer alongside some of Hollywood's biggest names, including Shannen Doherty, Kevin Dillon and Mel Gibson -- whom he admires.

"I called him a few bad words here and there," Asghari said about working with Gibson. "It's definitely something that I apologized for. I was like, 'I'm sorry I had to do this.'"

While Asghari has been working in the public eye as an actor long before he met Spears, he doesn't discount how his wife has helped him.

"I didn't really get noticed until, you know -- my wife gave me, like this amazing platform to work with. So I'm always appreciative of that. And I'm always so grateful for that," he said. "I don't take any opportunity that I have for granted, and I really try to stay positive with everything that's happening."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ImtlA_0gPWHBIi00
ABC News - PHOTO: Sam Asghari poses for a photo with ABC News' Will Reeve.
MORE: Britney Spears to marry Sam Asghari Thursday nearly 9 months after announcing engagement

Asghari said he draws inspiration from his wife, who is his No. 1 supporter.

"Just being in a relationship with someone that has achieved so much, so many great things and at such a young age kinda gives me the understanding and teaches me so much for the little things I'm gonna achieve or the big things," he said.

When it comes to pursuing his goals, Asghari said Spears is also there cheering him on.

"She kinda says, 'Go. Go get it," he said. "She loves the fact that I'm working, and she loves the fact that I wanna create a legacy for me, for our future family. I wanna be able to make my children or my future children happy. And they'll be like, 'Oh, that's my dad. I wanna be like my dad,' you know?"

"At the end of my life I wanna be able to have a great career," Asghari added. "But more importantly, I want people to look up to me -- my loved ones, my children, my wife."

Comments / 1

Related
StyleCaster

Britney Just Told Her Brother to ‘Go ‘F—k’ Himself After Confirming He Was ‘Never’ Invited to Her Wedding

Click here to read the full article. A hard hit. Britney Spears called out Bryan Spears after reports emerged of him being invited to her wedding with Sam Asghari. The “Baby…One More Time” singer took to Instagram to clear up rumors and diss her brother in the process. The pop star wrote on her Instagram on June 14, 2022, “You were never invited to my wedding. Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years???” During her conservatorship, she claimed that Bryan would not let her drink alcohol. She...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Kevin Dillon
Person
Donatella Versace
Person
Madonna
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Shannen Doherty
Person
Mel Gibson
Person
Britney Spears
POPSUGAR

Britney Spears Gets a Post-Wedding Haircut

Britney Spears is welcoming newly wed life with a new haircut. The singer posted a picture on Instagram lounging by the pool, and at first glance, you may not have noticed that she recently opted for a fresh hairstyle. If you take a closer look, however, you'd see that Spears's normally mid-back-length hair is now shoulder-length.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Khloé Is Officially Dating Despite Claiming She’s Not Seeing a ‘Soul’—Here’s Her New Boyfriend

Click here to read the full article. A quick update? Khloé Kardashian’s dating rumors are circulating after she denied that she’s seeing anyone. People reported that The Kardashians star may be seeing someone new after someone close to her introduced them. According to a People report on June 20, 2022, Khloé is seeing a private equity investor that she met through her sister Kim. A source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that the two met at a dinner and instantly hit it off. Khloé is reportedly “feeling good” about the relationship though it’s in its “early stages.” On...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Music Video#Iranian
Page Six

David and Victoria Beckham’s daughter, Harper, looks all grown up on Italy trip

David Beckham is adorably spending father-daughter time with Harper on a Venice vacation. The former professional soccer player, 47, and the 10-year-old jetted off to Italy last week. “Creating special memories,” he captioned an Instagram video Monday. “Ssssssshhhhhhh don’t tell mummy 9am Gelato 🍨 sorry mummy.” Victoria Beckham, who also shares sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, with David, commented, “Did u bring mummy one of those hats home?!?! I love u both sooooo much!!! X special time with daddy is everything!!! X.” The athlete documented more of the trip on his Instagram Story that same day, including multiple gondola rides and...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Just Confirmed He’s Expecting More Kids With One of His Baby Mamas This Year

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Why Kendall Jenner Broke Up With Devin Booker a Week and a Half Ago: They ‘Hit a Rough Patch’

Kendall Jenner and her NBA player boyfriend of two years, Devin Booker, are done dating for now, E!, Entertainment Tonight, and Us Weekly report. Sources spoke to all three outlets about what caused the sudden split, which happened less than two weeks ago. Collectively, they made it clear that Jenner and Booker could reconcile but clashed over what they wanted for their future. Jenner initiated the split, E! reported.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
toofab.com

Shiloh Jolie Pitt Goes Viral with Dance Choreography -- See Her Most Impressive Videos So Far!

The videos were shared by the famed Millennium Dance Complex. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has some serious skills on the dance floor. The 16-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been making waves online after the famed Millennium Dance Complex -- where stars including Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson and J.Lo have honed their skills -- and its choreographers started featuring her in performance videos shared to YouTube over the last few months.
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James will not be attending her wedding to Sam Asghari... but are 'happy' for her and wish their mother the 'best'

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline will not be attending her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari. Mark Vincent Kaplan, an attorney representing Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline, revealed to TMZ that the duo would not be present at today's nuptials. 'Although the boys will not be in attendance,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart's son Alastair, 18, becomes a poster boy in his own right after starring in billboard advertising campaign for a luxury clothing brand

Sir Rod Stewart is not the only poster-boy in his family: the singer’s son Alastair is starring in an advertising campaign in Italy — at the age of just 16. ‘My little brother has his own billboard in Milan,’ gushes his half-sister, Ruby Stewart, 35, after seeing huge images of him plastered all over the world’s fashion capital.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker’s Son Landon, 18, Reveals What Kourtney Kardashian’s Like As A Stepmom

Landon Barker has nothing but love for his stepmom! The 18-year-old son of Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, 45, spoke out about what it’s really like having Kourtney Kardashian, 43, in his life, and he sang her praises. “She’s amazing. I love Kourt so much,” he gushed to E! News’ Daily Pop at his boohooMAN clothing launch on June 14. “I love expanding the family.”
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Inside Demi Moore and BF Daniel Humm’s Romance: They’re Getting ‘Serious’

Full speed ahead! Demi Moore and Daniel Humm‘s relationship is heating up, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Demi and Daniel have gotten a lot more serious and are spending way more time together,” the insider says, revealing the couple see each other “two weekends a month on average but sometimes more.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Mom Lynne Allegedly Lashed Out At Her Over Shady Instagram Post

Britney Spears’ mom, Lynne Spears, 67, has stirred up some drama on Instagram. Britney, 40, seemingly released some more steam regarding her estranged relationship with her family when she reposted a video to her page on June 15 that included audio that said, “And don’t you ever forget how they gave you distance when you needed love.” Rather than her usual long and revealing captions, she simply wrote, “Just saying !!!!” under the video. Afterward, a comment from Lynne appeared that read, “You have got to be kidding me!!” according to Page Six. A screenshot of the alleged comment can be seen here.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Passionately Make Out in the Bahamas and Confirm They’re Thriving 5+ Years In

Shortly after a fan spotted Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift dining together in New York City with a friend, the very private couple of five and a half years was photographed by paparazzi publicly making out in the picturesque Bahamas water while on vacation. TMZ ran the initial photos and details, reporting that the two were seen there on Sunday. Here they are, kissing in the ocean—happy summer solstice, indeed:
CELEBRITIES
GMA

GMA

56K+
Followers
8K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy