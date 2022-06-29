ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Adele Expecting Her First Child With Rich Paul Ahead Of Their Wedding? Here’s The Truth

 3 days ago

Adele is allegedly expecting her first child with Rich Paul ahead of their rumored wedding.

AdeleReuters

An unnamed source told In Touch Weekly that Adele and Paul couldn’t be more smitten with each other. In fact, even though the latter still hasn’t proposed, Adele is already ready to say yes.

“Adele and Rich are getting married and friends also think she’s expecting. She still hasn’t rescheduled her Las Vegas shows because she’s going to take a step back from the spotlight to focus on all these big changes in her personal life.” The source said.

The Entertainment Times (ET), based in New York, is a digital entertainment news publication that delivers breaking Hollywood news, movies, TV shows review, and spoilers, music, and celebrity, royals news and gossip, and in-depth entertainment industry coverage, including business and new technology.

