Is Adele Expecting Her First Child With Rich Paul Ahead Of Their Wedding? Here’s The Truth

Adele is allegedly expecting her first child with Rich Paul ahead of their rumored wedding.

Adele Reuters

An unnamed source told In Touch Weekly that Adele and Paul couldn’t be more smitten with each other. In fact, even though the latter still hasn’t proposed, Adele is already ready to say yes.

“Adele and Rich are getting married and friends also think she’s expecting. She still hasn’t rescheduled her Las Vegas shows because she’s going to take a step back from the spotlight to focus on all these big changes in her personal life.” The source said.