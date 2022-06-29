ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

New gun violence plan announced on anniversary of Capital Gazette shooting

By Kim Dacey
Wbaltv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. — Officials in Anne Arundel County chose Tuesday to announce a new strategic plan to interrupt gun violence for a special reason. It's the fourth anniversary of Maria Hiaasen's husband's death. He was one of four people gunned down in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in...

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymcmedia.org

Inmate Arrested for Attempted Murder Mistakenly Released

An inmate was temporarily released from the Montgomery County Detention Center by mistake on Thursday after he was arrested for attempted murder for shooting at a police car. “As a result of this situation, the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation will conduct a full internal investigation into this matter,” said Angela Talley, director of the department, in a statement Friday. She said the suspect was mistakenly released due to a “processing error” after the suspect was ordered to be held without bond Thursday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Health
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Annapolis, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Bay Net

Calvert Jury Convict Caregiver Of Abusing Elderly Patient

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On June 30, 2022, a Calvert County jury convicted Ilene B. Claggett-Hurley of Owings of 2 counts of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult, Second Degree Assault, and Reckless Endangerment. The jury deliberated a mere 44 minutes before returning its verdict. The Defendant was the primary...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

AG releases body-worn camera video in fatal Towson shooting

TOWSON, Md. (WARNING: Graphic Video) — Stunning body camera video released today of aviolent encounter in a Towson apartment building. A police officer and a woman were injured, and the suspect was killed. It happened on June 4 at the building on Virginia Avenue in Towson. The video shows...
TOWSON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Capital Gazette Shooting#Violent Crime#The Capital Gazette#Advance#Collect
CBS Baltimore

Man, 23, Charged In Ocean City Triple Stabbing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a triple stabbing last week on the boardwalk of Ocean City, police said Thursday. Paul Baynard, of Ridgely, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. Baynard was arrested without incident Wednesday in Queen Anne’s County by Ocean City Police detectives working with Maryland State Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force. Officers responded to a fight they witnessed shortly before midnight on June 20 to the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. There, they found three victims, including a 17-year-old boy. The first victim, an 18-year-old man, was flown to Shock Trauma. The second victim, a 21-year-old man, was flown to Christiana Hospital, and the 17-year-old was transported to an area hospital. All three victims have since been released from the hospitals, police said.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Harford County state's attorney clears deputies in fatal shooting

BEL AIR, Md. — The Harford County State's Attorney's Office concluded that last month's fatal shooting by deputies was "necessary and proportional." Authorities said John Fauver called authorities on April 23 and said he was having suicidal thoughts and had a gun. Deputies eventually found him near a CVS on Rock Spring Road, and during that encounter, shot and killed him.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Teenager shot behind home in northeast Baltimore

A teenager was shot in the hip Friday afternoon in northeast Baltimore, police said. City police said officers were called around 4 p.m. to the 4000 block of Erdman Avenue in the area of the Save A Lot store for a reported shooting. Police said a 14-year-old boy suffered a...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wbaltv.com

Stabbing victim found dead in hotel room; Elkridge man charged

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Howard County police charged a man in connection with a fatal stabbing Thursday morning at a hotel. Erik Sean Meister, 43, of Elkridge, was charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Dereck Thurman Williams, 60, of Elkridge, police said. County police said officers were...
ELKRIDGE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland State Police to start patrols along Interstate 83 inside Baltimore limits

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Starting Friday, the Maryland State Police will officially begin patrolling Interstate 83 from the Baltimore County line to Fayette Street. The troopers will handle criminal and traffic enforcement on the Jones Falls Expressway and a small portion of President Street. The troopers are part of an effort to bring more state and federal law enforcement support into the city, which is struggling with a shortage of police officers amid a rising crime rate and a competitive labor market.
mymcmedia.org

6 of 7 Men Arrested In Germantown Raid Are Gang Members

Last week, seven men were arrested after a raid on a Germantown apartment. Police said drug-dealing was happening in the location. Six suspects are validated gang members with the “Black Mob,” Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said during a press conference Thursday. In May, police received numerous...

Comments / 0

Community Policy