Wichita, KS

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on westbound Kellogg

By Ryan Newton
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Traffic on westbound Kellogg near West Street was tied up for over an hour due to a motorcycle crash Wednesday. It happened around 7 a.m.

A motorcyclist suddenly slowed down in traffic and was thrown from the bike. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Semis, car involved in fiery crash east of Winfield

Traffic was reduced to two lanes as crews worked the scene.

For the latest Wichita traffic, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

