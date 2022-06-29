Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on westbound Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Traffic on westbound Kellogg near West Street was tied up for over an hour due to a motorcycle crash Wednesday. It happened around 7 a.m.

A motorcyclist suddenly slowed down in traffic and was thrown from the bike. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic was reduced to two lanes as crews worked the scene.

