These Are The Men And Women Who Run Russia

Russia’s war on Ukraine has stretched into its fifth month with no end to the conflict in sight. Russia amped up its attacks on Ukraine in June, including a missile strike on a shopping center on June 27, which killed at least 10 and injured dozens more.

Despite widespread international condemnation, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said the country will continue its “special military operation” in Ukraine. Though he is by far the most powerful person in the country, Putin is not alone in pushing Russia further into war. He is aided by his hand-picked cadre of ministers and deputies helping him hold onto power and run the country as he sees fit.

To determine the men and women who run Russia, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a list of senior Russian government officials from the Government of the Russian Federation.

Russia is technically a democratic state, but in reality, virtually all power in the nation is concentrated in the hands of its president - Vladimir Putin. Since assuming office in 2000, Putin has consolidated power by bringing many of Russia’s political institutions under his control,

eroding the freedoms and civil liberties of Russian citizens. This is every Russian (and Soviet) head of state since Peter the Great.

Under Putin, Russia also has a prime minister, several deputy prime ministers, and other ministers who function like the executive cabinet of the U.S., overseeing facets of daily life like health care, economic development, finance, and more.

Putin served as president from 2000 to 2008, then assumed the office of prime minister for four years to get around Russia’s presidential term limits. Then he became president again and extended presidential term limits to keep himself in power. He has cracked down on independent media, jailed opposing politicians, and is widely accused of tampering with elections. These are the most corrupt countries in the world.

Vladimir Putin

> Position: President

Mikhail Mishustin

> Position: Prime Minister of the Russian Federation

Andrei Belousov

> Position: First Deputy Prime Minister

Dmitry Grigorenko

> Position: Deputy Prime Minister - Chief of the Government Staff

Viktoria Abramchenko

> Position: Deputy Prime Minister

Yury Borisov

> Position: Deputy Prime Minister

Dmitry Chernyshenko

> Position: Deputy Prime Minister

Tatyana Golikova

> Position: Deputy Prime Minister

Marat Khusnullin

> Position: Deputy Prime Minister

Alexander Novak

> Position: Deputy Prime Minister

Alexei Overchuk

> Position: Deputy Prime Minister

Yury Trutnev

> Position: Deputy Prime Minister - Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District

Alexei Chekunkov

> Position: Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic

Konstantin Chuychenko

> Position: Minister of Justice

Irek Faizullin

> Position: Minister of Construction, Housing and Utilities

Valery Falkov

> Position: Minister of Science and Higher Education

Vladimir Kolokoltsev

> Position: Minister of the Interior

Anton Kotyakov

> Position: Minister of Labor and Social Protection

Alexander Kozlov

> Position: Minister of Natural Resources

Sergei Kravtsov

> Position: Minister of Education

Alexander Kurenkov

> Position: Minister of Civil Defense, Emergencies and Disaster Relief

Sergei Lavrov

> Position: Minister of Foreign Affairs

Olga Lyubimova

> Position: Minister of Culture

Denis Manturov

> Position: Minister of Industry and Trade

Oleg Matytsin

> Position: Minister of Sport

Mikhail Murashko

> Position: Minister of Healthcare

Dmitry Patrushev

> Position: Minister of Agriculture

Maksim Reshetnikov

> Position: Minister of Economic Development

Vitaly Saveliev

> Position: Minister of Transport

Maksut Shadayev

> Position: Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media

Sergei Shoigu

> Position: Defense Minister

Nikolai Shulginov

> Position: Minister of Energy

Anton Siluanov

> Position: Minister of Finance

