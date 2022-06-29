ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are The Men And Women Who Run Russia

By Grant Suneson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P2Qx6_0gPWEnBT00 Russia’s war on Ukraine has stretched into its fifth month with no end to the conflict in sight. Russia amped up its attacks on Ukraine in June, including a missile strike on a shopping center on June 27, which killed at least 10 and injured dozens more.

Despite widespread international condemnation, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said the country will continue its “special military operation” in Ukraine. Though he is by far the most powerful person in the country, Putin is not alone in pushing Russia further into war. He is aided by his hand-picked cadre of ministers and deputies helping him hold onto power and run the country as he sees fit.

To determine the men and women who run Russia, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a list of senior Russian government officials from the Government of the Russian Federation.

Russia is technically a democratic state, but in reality, virtually all power in the nation is concentrated in the hands of its president - Vladimir Putin. Since assuming office in 2000, Putin has consolidated power by bringing many of Russia’s political institutions under his control,

eroding the freedoms and civil liberties of Russian citizens. This is every Russian (and Soviet) head of state since Peter the Great.

Under Putin, Russia also has a prime minister, several deputy prime ministers, and other ministers who function like the executive cabinet of the U.S., overseeing facets of daily life like health care, economic development, finance, and more.

Putin served as president from 2000 to 2008, then assumed the office of prime minister for four years to get around Russia’s presidential term limits. Then he became president again and extended presidential term limits to keep himself in power. He has cracked down on independent media, jailed opposing politicians, and is widely accused of tampering with elections. These are the most corrupt countries in the world.

Vladimir Putin
> Position: President

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ycGPV_0gPWEnBT00

Mikhail Mishustin
> Position: Prime Minister of the Russian Federation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dxpbr_0gPWEnBT00

Andrei Belousov
> Position: First Deputy Prime Minister

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=087I6d_0gPWEnBT00

Dmitry Grigorenko
> Position: Deputy Prime Minister - Chief of the Government Staff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MUdvM_0gPWEnBT00

Viktoria Abramchenko
> Position: Deputy Prime Minister

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KYm1_0gPWEnBT00

Yury Borisov
> Position: Deputy Prime Minister

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=321fal_0gPWEnBT00

Dmitry Chernyshenko
> Position: Deputy Prime Minister

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HFfbb_0gPWEnBT00

Tatyana Golikova
> Position: Deputy Prime Minister

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s109K_0gPWEnBT00

Marat Khusnullin
> Position: Deputy Prime Minister

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iMZvy_0gPWEnBT00

Alexander Novak
> Position: Deputy Prime Minister

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZXLDe_0gPWEnBT00

Alexei Overchuk
> Position: Deputy Prime Minister

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x4fZO_0gPWEnBT00

Yury Trutnev
> Position: Deputy Prime Minister - Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxMz1_0gPWEnBT00

Alexei Chekunkov
> Position: Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JvdcV_0gPWEnBT00

Konstantin Chuychenko
> Position: Minister of Justice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16SRP2_0gPWEnBT00

Irek Faizullin
> Position: Minister of Construction, Housing and Utilities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hyytg_0gPWEnBT00

Valery Falkov
> Position: Minister of Science and Higher Education

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJ1EG_0gPWEnBT00

Vladimir Kolokoltsev
> Position: Minister of the Interior

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mGN0n_0gPWEnBT00

Anton Kotyakov
> Position: Minister of Labor and Social Protection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qze91_0gPWEnBT00

Alexander Kozlov
> Position: Minister of Natural Resources

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SAnKs_0gPWEnBT00

Sergei Kravtsov
> Position: Minister of Education

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20wClH_0gPWEnBT00

Alexander Kurenkov
> Position: Minister of Civil Defense, Emergencies and Disaster Relief

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bnbAI_0gPWEnBT00

Sergei Lavrov
> Position: Minister of Foreign Affairs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zF1WT_0gPWEnBT00

Olga Lyubimova
> Position: Minister of Culture

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hty2l_0gPWEnBT00

Denis Manturov
> Position: Minister of Industry and Trade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=253JZa_0gPWEnBT00

Oleg Matytsin
> Position: Minister of Sport

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jCrYa_0gPWEnBT00

Mikhail Murashko
> Position: Minister of Healthcare

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oxQCf_0gPWEnBT00

Dmitry Patrushev
> Position: Minister of Agriculture

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tv399_0gPWEnBT00

Maksim Reshetnikov
> Position: Minister of Economic Development

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JYjPy_0gPWEnBT00

Vitaly Saveliev
> Position: Minister of Transport

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0adziN_0gPWEnBT00

Maksut Shadayev
> Position: Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5FPg_0gPWEnBT00

Sergei Shoigu
> Position: Defense Minister

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30zSFi_0gPWEnBT00

Nikolai Shulginov
> Position: Minister of Energy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AEOgQ_0gPWEnBT00

Anton Siluanov
> Position: Minister of Finance

