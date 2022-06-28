ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Northmarq Originates $199.1M Recapitalization for Midwest Affordable Housing Portfolio

By Kristin Hiller
rebusinessonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA, NEBRASKA AND SOUTH DAKOTA — Northmarq has originated $199.1 million in Fannie Mae loans for the recapitalization of a 14-property multifamily portfolio located in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. Brett...

rebusinessonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
rebusinessonline.com

Alliance Residential Opens 264-Unit Prose Stevens Pointe Apartments in St. Cloud, Florida

ST. CLOUD, FLA. — Alliance Residential has opened Prose Stevens Pointe, a 264-unit apartment community located at 3010 Camber Drive in St. Cloud. The Central Florida property features one- and two-bedroom apartments that range in size from 835 to 1,180 square feet, and monthly lease rates range from $1,500 to $1,845 per month. Units feature kitchens with white shaker-style cabinets, satin nickel hardware, granite countertops, entertainment islands, pantries and Whirlpool stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms have walk-in closets, and all bathrooms feature linen pantries. All units also include entry/coat closets, washer and dryer closets with appliances and wood-style plank flooring throughout. Amenities include a pool with sunshelves, chaise lounges, grilling stations, a dog park with a pet washing station, catering kitchen, entertainment lounge, business center with coworking spaces, fitness center and concierge services provided by Parcel Pending.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
rebusinessonline.com

Colliers Negotiates Sale of 98,555 SF Office Building in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

WILKES-BARRE, PA. — Colliers has negotiated the sale of 2 Public Square, a 98,555-square-foot office building in the downtown area of Wilkes-Barre, located south of Scranton. At the time of sale, the six-story building was 99 percent leased to tenants such as The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Luzerne County Community College. Jeff Algatt of Colliers represented the locally based private seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
rebusinessonline.com

Collaboration, Creativity and Coffee: Reasons Why the Office Still Matters

It’s no secret that the past couple of years have been dramatically different for us all. We’ve had to adjust to new routines, new practices and new ways of getting work done. Some of these new things will be here to stay while others have already receded into memory. No matter the amount of change though, one thing remains the same. That’s the need for human connections and relationships. And, ultimately, that’s what physical office space provides.
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy