Nissan Recall 2022: Are Your Driving 1 Of The 300K SUVs That Need Hood Repairs?

The 2023 Ford Ranger will almost certainly be available at U.S. dealerships by the end of next year, although it’s existence isn’t a mystery at all. As Ford Authority previously reported, the next-generation midsize pickup is currently in the first stages of its global rollout, with Australia being one of the first countries to receive the truck. That said, at least one camouflaged example has been caught with a longer bed in SuperCrew configuration boasting North American power outlets. Now, our photographers captured a similar truck strutting its stuff – but this time the pickup in question was testing in the United States.

FORD ・ 2 DAYS AGO