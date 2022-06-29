ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nissan Recall 2022: Are Your Driving 1 Of The 300K SUVs That Need Hood Repairs?

By Dawn Geske
 3 days ago
Nissan has issued a recall for over 300,000 SUVs over a defective hood that could cause them to pop open while driving, obstructing the driver’s view. The recall affects 322,671 Pathfinder SUVs in...

#Suv#Driving#Canada#Vehicles#Nissan Recall 2022#Pathfinder#Nbc News#Reuters
