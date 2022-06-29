ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Businesses craft policies in response to Tennessee abortion ban

By Dulce Torres Guzman
Tennessee Lookout
Tennessee Lookout
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10syvT_0gPWE5cs00

More than a thousand people in Nashville on Friday protested the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson. (Photo: John Partipilo)

Following Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade, several companies announced their support for reproductive rights by offering to cover abortion expenses for employees.

Tennessee’s abortion “trigger ban” law will take effect in mid-August. creating a near-total ban on abortions within state borders.  Tennessee is one of 13 states that have abortion trigger laws.

Companies offering to cover abortion and reproductive-related expenses, including travel to other states, inclue Starbucks, DoorDash, Airbnb, Dicks’s Sporting Goods, among other businesses with national profiles.

Airbnb , DoorDash and Starbucks will offer financial support to employees living in states with abortion bans, including employees living in Tennessee.

“Airbnb’s U.S. healthcare coverage supports reproductive rights, and we have taken steps to ensure that our employees have the resources they need to make choices about their reproductive care, as we committed to last fall ,” said Liz DeBold Fusco, spokesperson for the company, noting that more than 55% of Airbnb hosts are women.

“It’s paramount that all DoorDash employees and their dependents covered on our health plans have equitable, timely access to safe healthcare. This is one of our guiding principles as an employer,” said Abby Homer, spokesperson for DoorDash.

A spokesperson for Ford Motor Co., which will bring thousands of workers to Tennessee in conjunction with the automotive company’s Blue Oval City manufacturing campus in West Tennessee, said abortion services in various forms are included in health care plans offered to employees.

“We believe that medical decisions are best left to individuals and their medical providers, not their employers,” said Catherine Hargett.

Salaried employees with Ford can use also their health savings accounts to reimburse themselves for transportation related to abortion care.

Ford has not been hesitant to weigh in on medical and political issues in Tennessee since making the decision to site its massive new facility in West Tennessee, first cautioning lawmakers during an October 2021 special session about prohibiting private companies from requiring employees to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID. In March, Ford officials reached out t o Tennessee leaders about a plan by Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower to financially take over the predominantly-Black town of Mason, just miles from the Blue Oval site.

Other companies have yet to make a decision.

Vanderbilt University established a task force in early June following a Supreme Court leak that will focus on the impact of a statewide abortion ban in Tennessee, including clinical care, student and employee health and educational instruction. Based on the task force findings, the university will take measures to address the abortion ban.

“We recognize the decision will have a broad impact on members of the university community—with practical and policy implications that will affect the provision of medical care, medical training and research, as well as the ways we conceptualize and protect women’s rights, freedom and opportunities. We have charged the task force with anticipating and mitigating potential negative consequences for our students, faculty and staff,” said Cybele Raver, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, in a press release.

A Nissan staffer hung up on a Lookout reporter asking about the company’s policy. Later, a spokesman for the auto manufacturer, which operates a plant in Smyrna, said no decisions have been made about the new law.

Dollar General, whose headquarters are located in Goodlettsville, did not respond to inquiries for comment.



The post Businesses craft policies in response to Tennessee abortion ban appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Dems call Roe v. Wade aftermath “emergency” situation

Legislative Democrats led by women are putting together a strategy to combat Tennessee abortion restriction laws triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Though they’ll meet fierce resistance from supermajority Republicans, the group is planning efforts to codify the constitutional right to have an abortion, in addition to legislation to change […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Dems call Roe v. Wade aftermath “emergency” situation appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goodlettsville, TN
City
Smyrna, TN
Nashville, TN
Business
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Business
Nashville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
wpln.org

Tennessee makes camping out on public property a felony, targeting unhoused

Tennessee residents and organizers are camping out at Nashville’s Riverfront Park to protest a new state law going into effect on July 1. The state legislature expanded a law that criminalizes people for sleeping on public property. Tennessee’s law will punish campers sleeping overnight on an interstate exit or under a bridge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Politics State#The U S Supreme Court#Dicks S Sporting Goods
Tennessee Lookout

Physicians could face abortion charge even if mother’s life is in danger

Far from providing an exception to save a mother’s life, the state law outlawing abortion in Tennessee would allow felony charges to be filed against any physician who performs the procedure even if the mother could die or sustain long-term injury. The legislation passed in 2019, known as a trigger law because it would take […] The post Physicians could face abortion charge even if mother’s life is in danger appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Planned Parenthood stops offering abortions in Tennessee

Planned Parenthood of Middle Tennessee and Northern Mississippi announced Tuesday that it would no longer offer abortion services. The announcement came immediately after the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals lifted an injunction on a Tennessee law banning abortions after around six weeks of gestation, when fetal cardiovascular activity can typically be detected.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nissan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Advocate Andy

Planned Parenthood Suspends Abortion Services in Tennessee

Move follows enactment of "Heartbeat Bill" banning abortions after six weeks. Following the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs cased that overturned the abortion protections provided by Roe v. Wade, Tennessee's Attorney General moved to quickly enact Tennessee laws that severely restrict abortion access. In response to the Supreme Court case and a subsequent Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals decision, Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi announced today that it is suspending abortion services in the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Bans Off Our Bodies protest planned for Johnson City Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) —Following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, protests across the nation and at a local level have been organized. In Tennessee, a trigger law and the ruling of a federal court allowed the state to put into effect a ban on abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. In response, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
utc.edu

UTC plays host to Tennessee governor and congressional candidate forum

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga was the venue for the fifth of six forums around the state for candidates running for governor and U.S. Congress on Thursday, June 30. Sponsored by the USA TODAY Network Tennessee in partnership with the University of Tennessee system and Lipscomb University, the series...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Johnson City Press

New state legislation to affect Tennessee schools

Over 40 new pieces of state legislation regarding education will be going into effect on Friday. As parents, teachers and concerned community members, it is very important that Johnson City and Washington County residents be aware of the new state legislation that will be affecting local education agencies (LEAs). July marks the beginning of the new fiscal year and the time that over 40 new pieces of education legislation will take effect.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout

5K+
Followers
892
Post
950K+
Views
ABOUT

Now more than ever, tough and fair journalism is important. The Tennessee Lookout is your watchdog, telling the stories of politics and policy that affect the people of the Volunteer State. Our investigative reporters and journalists explain what’s happening, why it’s happening, and who it helps or hurts. We expose the relationships between politics, people and policy and we hold the powerful accountable. You can count on us for hard-hitting stories and incisive commentary on health care, hospital closures, mental health and addiction treatment, education, criminal justice reform and environmental issues. We are a nonprofit and all of our content is free for sharing. Tennessee Lookout is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Tennessee Lookout retains editorial independence.

 https://tennesseelookout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy