ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Screenwriter Says Plans for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Movie Trilogy Fell Apart After ‘Solo’

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScreenwriter Stuart Beattie, whose credits include Collateral and Interceptor, has opened up about his involvement with what was originally intended to be a film trilogy centered on the Star Wars character Obi-Wan Kenobi. Indeed, during a recent interview with The Direct’s Nathan Johnson, Beattie—who is credited as a writer...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Hayden Christensen Says George Lucas Made Him Invent Wattanese Overnight

There is little doubt that the Star Wars Universe has its share of aliens who speak in their own unique language. However, there's one specific language that was created not by writers but by Hayden Christensen! The Obi-Wan Kenobi actor has just revealed that he had to improvise Wattanese in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Hayden Christensen Reacts to Samuel L. Jackson's Mace Windu Claims

Hayden Christensen may have had a hand in Samuel L. Jackson's Star Wars death, but the Darth Vader actor agrees with fan theories Mace Windu did not die. Anakin Skywalker (Christensen) pledges himself to the dark side teachings of the Sith Lord Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, severing Windu's hand before Darth Sidious seemingly throws the electrocuted Mace to his death. But Jackson has argued that the powerful Jedi Master is still alive, recently telling MTV News, "There's a huge history of people with one hand returning in Star Wars."
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hope Solo
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
The Independent

Marvel finally addresses ‘disgusting’ Avengers: Endgame fan theory about Thanos and Ant-Man

Marvel has officially addressed a fan theory about Avengers: Endgamethat has circulated on the internet for years.The theory, which some fans have described as “gross” and “disgusting”, concerns the villain Thanos, played in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Endgame (2019) by Josh Brolin.Over the course of two films, the Avengers struggle to defeat Thanos, as he acquires absolute power by collecting the infinity stones.Eventually, he is defeated when Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) weaponises the infinity stones against him.However, some fans have speculated that he could in fact have been defeated much sooner, by the size-changing hero Ant-Man (Paul...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Direct
EW.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi review: A mesmerizing Anakin moment couldn't fix a galaxy of plot holes

Warning: This article contains spoilers for all of Obi-Wan Kenobi. You know, it was nice to see Hayden Christensen again. The actor was infamously adrift in a couple Star Wars prequels, and the ramshackle miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi brought him back submerged. James Earl Jones still gets Darth Vader's best lines. That looming costume offers zero chance at physical expression. Yet there was Anakin smirking in episode 5, dueling his titular mentor (Ewan McGregor) in a Padawan flashback.
MOVIES
NME

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ star Moses Ingram: “Being in Star Wars feels too big to fathom”

“My life currently feels like I’m in Super Mario Kart and I’ve hit one of those acceleration squares,” says Moses Ingram. “It’s whooosh!” It’s an apt metaphor. The past two years of Ingram’s life have moved at absurd speed. At the start of 2020 she had never had a professional acting credit. Her first was in the Netflix hit The Queen’s Gambit, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, which brought her an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She followed it with a role in the Oscar-nominated The Tragedy Of Macbeth, for Joel Coen, then a blockbuster, Ambulance, for Michael Bay. That’s her whole CV. Every feature and TV show she’s made in her career. And now she’s in Star Wars. From nothing to Star Wars in approximately 20 months. “Whooosh” is right.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
epicstream.com

Lucy Lawless Breaks Silence on Surprising Doctor Strange 2 Cameo

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was home to several jaw-dropping cameos — from Professor Charles Xavier to Reed Richards that left MCU fans on the edge of their seats. However, did you know that the Phase 4 film also featured an interesting nod to one of television's most beloved heroes? And chances are, you probably didn't even notice it.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Boba Fett Actor Temuera Morrison Finally Breaks Silence on Obi-Wan Kenobi Cameo

Temuera Morrison has been enjoying somewhat of a career renaissance in the Star Wars franchise. After making his jaw-dropping return as Boba Fett in the second season of The Mandalorian, the New Zealand actor has officially become one of the main attractions in the MandoVerse and even got his own series The Book of Boba Fett which pretty much served as the franchise's opening salvo for 2022.
MOVIES
The Independent

Avengers: Endgame deleted scene seems to prove terrifying Thanos theory

An Avengers: Endgame deleted scene could prove that a popular theory about the villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) has been true all along.The clip, which you can watch on streaming service Disney Plus, is an alternate version of a conversation between Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) featured in the film.Swinton’s character can be seen telling Hulk that removing an Infinity Stone creates a new timeline. However, she then goes on to reveal something that was omitted from the film – that she’s already used the Time Stone to see beyond her very own death.It’s here where...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Reason Behind John Krasinski's Surprise Cameo Finally Explained

One of the highlights of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the appearance of John Krasinski as Earth-838's Reed Richards, which fulfilled years of fan casting. While it remains to be seen whether the A Quiet Place star will also play the role in the official MCU timeline in Earth-636, there have been questions about what exactly led to Marvel's decision to cast Krasinski to play the role for a portion of the film.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Obi-Wan's Disney Plus success may be bad news for Star Wars

It's official: Obi-Wan Kenobi's final episode is the most popular Star Wars TV episode to air on Disney Plus – and that's bad news for the franchise. According to streaming data analyst Samba TV (per Deadline (opens in new tab)), the season 1 finale of Obi-Wan's TV series drew in 1.8 million viewers between Wednesday, June 22 (its release day) and Sunday, June 27. That figure may not sound that significant, but it's a number that far outweighs those posted by previous Star Wars shows that launched on Disney Plus.
MOVIES
ComicBook

James Bond: Next Version Will Be "Reinvention" Of Character

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli says the next installment in the franchise will be a "reinvention" of the character. Deadline managed to interview the producer outside of an event honoring her work in the arts. Broccoli explained that the next James Bond is two years or more away from filming. Fans might take that news either really well or be frustrated by such an admission. However, the 007 team is trying to get all their ducks in a row after No Time To Die. Daniel Craig isn't walking through that door again. So, there will have to be some fresh blood in the role, whoever that may end up being. As social media often does, the fans begun fancasting their picks for who should wear the tuxedo next. Some want to see them go with Tom Hiddleston, others would like Idris Elba to be given a shot. Tom Hardy and Holland have also come up. But, nothing is definite at this moment.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy