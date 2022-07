Kevin Coon has joined SERVPRO of Boise/Meridian/Nampa/Caldwell as an account manager. He has over 10 years of sales experience in various fields. Coon is very active in the community that he serves, with heavy involvement in the Meridian Chamber of Commerce where he has served as an ambassador, co-chair of the ambassador committee and is ...

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO