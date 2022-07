James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson have said they are “still on the hunt” for the next 007, joking it is unfortunate that “perfect candidate” the Duke of Cambridge is unavailable for the role.The film-making siblings picked up their CBEs from William at Buckingham Palace on Friday.Ms Broccoli has produced the last nine Bond films, including Casino Royale, Skyfall and most recently No Time To Die, with her brother, and she said it was a “huge honour” to accept a CBE from the duke.She added that “unfortunately, the person we just met isn’t available” for the top job...

