ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Here’s why your July Fourth cookout will likely be more expensive than last year

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46F9AP_0gPWBtLE00

(NEXSTAR) – It’s no secret that inflation has been pushing the price of nearly everything up. Unfortunately, those prices likely won’t be cooling off for your July Fourth cookout.

In a recent report, the American Farm Bureau Federation found the average July Fourth cookout (serving 10 people) will cost $69.68, up 17% – or about $10 – compared to last summer . The usual culprits – supply chain disruptions, inflation, and war in Ukraine – are to blame, according to AFBF.

“Despite higher food prices, the supply chain disruptions and inflation have made farm supplies more expensive; like consumers, farmers are price-takers not price-makers,” AFBF Chief Economist Roger Cryan said in a Monday news release . “Bottom line, in many cases the higher prices farmers are being paid aren’t covering the increase in their farm expenses. The cost of fuel is up and fertilizer prices have tripled.”

LIST: Most dangerous fireworks in the US

While reviewing the prices of 12 common cookout dishes, AFBF found the cost of ground beef has risen the most since last year. A 2-pound pack of ground beef now costs just over $11, up 36% from $8.20 in 2021.

Other popular cookout meats like chicken breasts and pork chops, and staples like potato salad, hamburger buns, and cookies, have also increased in price since the summer of 2021.

Not every item is on the rise, though. According to AFBF, the prices for strawberries, sliced cheese, and potato chips have dropped year-over-year. That’s especially true for the berries – two pints of strawberries cost $4.44 this summer, down from $5.30.

Here’s a look at the year-over-year price differences for each item reviewed by AFBF:

Item 2022 2021
Ground beef (2-pounds) $11.12 $8.20
Boneless, skinless chicken breasts (2-pounds) $8.99 $6.74
Pork & beans (32 ounces) $2.53 $1.90
Center cut pork chops (3 pounds) $15.26 $11.63
Fresh-squeezed lemonade (2.5 quarts) $4.43 $3.65
Homemade potato salad (2.5 pounds) $3.27 $2.75
Hamburger buns (8-pack) $1.93 $1.66
Vanilla ice cream (half-gallon) $5.16 $4.69
Chocolate chip cookies (13-ounce bag) $4.31 $4.02
Strawberries (2 pints) $4.44 $5.30
Sliced cheese (1 pound) $3.53 $4.05
Potato chips (16 ounces) $4.71 $4.93
The average price of 12 common July Fourth cookout items in 2021 and 2022, courtesy the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The AFBF compiled data with the help of 176 volunteer shoppers across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Grocery store shelves aren’t the only places with high prices. The national average for a regular gallon of gas is almost $5, nearly $2 higher than it was around the same time last year, AAA reports . Gas prices have been falling for the past two weeks, according to AAA , but it’s unclear just how low the prices will go.

AAA predicts roughly 42 million Americans to hit the roads for July Fourth, up from 41.8 million last year .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Missing Rockford woman found dead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Rockford Police said Thursday that Sharry Crenshaw, 68, was found dead Wednesday night near 3600 Crowley Street. A neighbor said he had found her body lying off the road, in a wooded area. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police issue warrant for Rockford murder suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) —Rockford Police are asking the public for help locating Rico Jefferson, 32, accused of killing Maurice Simmons, 33, in October 2020. Officials say they arrived at 10:45 p.m. at a home in the 3000 block of Chateau Lane. When they entered the house, they found Simmons dead of gunshot wounds, just inside […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#July Fourth#Food Prices#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Cookout#Food Drink#Afbf
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Lena woman dies after bonfire explosion

LENA, Ill. (WTVO) — A Lena woman died from her injuries a week after a fuel barrel placed on a bonfire exploded, severely burning her and an Eleroy man. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff, deputies were called to a residence on East Greenvale Road on Saturday, June 18th around 11:53 p.m. Two people, […]
LENA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport Police arrest Rockford man on weapons charge

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police arrested Jarrid Maynard, 23, of Rockford, on Wednesday, after officers reportedly found a handgun during a traffic stop. According to police, officers pulled a vehicle over around 12 a.m. in the area of West Main and South Walnut Avenue, and found a handgun under the passenger seat, where Maynard […]
FREEPORT, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

These Illinois laws go into effect July 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker has signed more than 400 bills since the 102nd General Assembly convened in January 2021, and 13 of them take effect next week. These are the laws that become effective on July 1. Laws related to mental health Senate Bill 2014: Provides that if a public higher education […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois’ $1.83B tax relief program starts July 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker kicked off a series of tax relief programs for Illinois residents that begin going into effect on Friday, July 1st. The Family Relief Plan totals an estimated $1.83 billion in relief, including income and property tax rebates and a temporary cut in several sales taxes. “Starting tomorrow, every […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy