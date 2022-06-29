ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Will Tropical Storm Bonnie form? What forecasters expect from fast-moving system

By Alex Harris
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y6Ucb_0gPWBmPN00

The Atlantic basin is no longer forecast to see its first hurricane of the season this week, but forecasters have upped the chances that a system near Texas might develop into a tropical depression.

And a third system is still lurking in the south Atlantic, but forecasters said it’s not likely to strengthen much anytime soon.

Where is PTC2?

The National Hurricane Center is tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone Two off the coast of Venezuela, where tropical storm warnings have been issued. The system has maintained 40 mph sustained winds for several days, but it hasn’t managed to pull together a clearly defined center swirl that would allow forecasters to classify it as Tropical Storm Bonnie.

That could be partially due to the storm’s breakneck pace. As of the 8 p.m. Wednesday update, it was still booking it west at 21 mph, a significant slowdown from earlier in the morning and potentially a sign of imminent strengthening.

The hurricane center’s forecast still calls for PTC2 to develop into Bonnie sometime Wednesday as it scrapes along Venezuela’s coast. It no longer predicts that the storm will strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in Nicaragua Friday, but it could become a Category 1 after it emerges in the Pacific Ocean on Saturday.

Wednesday afternoon, a tropical storm watch was issued from the Nicaragua/Costa Rica border to Laguna de Perlas Nicaragua. The Meteorological Service of the Netherlands discontinued its tropical storm warning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QSdM3_0gPWBmPN00
Potential Tropical Cyclone Two may strengthen into a hurricane after all, once it’s in the Pacific basin. NHC

Two other systems

Forecasters have upped the chances to 40% that the system near the Texas coast could briefly become a tropical depression before it comes ashore Wednesday, according to the update at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Whether it develops or not, the system is expected to dump heavy rain on drought-parched Texas as it moves inland on Thursday. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter investigated the disturbance Wednesday afternoon.

The third system, in the central tropical Atlantic, is inching west-northwest. The hurricane center predicts it could strengthen a little as it moves over the Windward Islands late Friday or early Saturday, but said unfriendly storm conditions could cut off that growth by the time it gets to the eastern Caribbean Sea this weekend.

The system had a 10% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 20% chance of formation through the next five days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LXfVs_0gPWBmPN00
The two other disturbances in the Atlantic basin have low to medium chances of strengthening into a tropical depression by the end of the week. NHC

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricane Warnings#Heavy Rain#Storm Warnings#Tropical Storm Bonnie#Ptc2#The Nicaragua Costa Rica
The US Sun

What was the biggest earthquake in history?

EARTHQUAKES occur when there is a movement within the earth's crust or volcanic action. While some earthquakes are mild and cause minor damage, some are catastrophic. Each year, there are thousands of earthquakes. Some of the largest ones ever recorded happened during the 1950s and 2010s. The biggest earthquake in...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Netherlands
The Independent

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake hits California’s Bay Area

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck California’s Bay Area on Thursday in the early hours of the morning.There were no immediate reports of damage, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.The quake struck near Bay Point, about 30 miles (50km) east of San Francisco around 5am. The seismic activity registered at about 11 miles (18km) deep, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Light to weak shaking was felt around the Bay Area.The Bay Area Rapid Transit, which runs public transport in the region, were carrying out inspections for track damage and warned commuters of potential delays.Noticeable shaking was reported...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Rare 3.9-magnitude earthquake hits parts of Georgia

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake hit Georgia early Saturday morning, the state’s strongest in years. The U.S. Geological Survey registered the quake shortly after 4 a.m. in the city of Stillmore, but was felt throughout the state's southeastern region due to the epicenter's shallow location. At least 1,294 Georgians reported feeling...
GEORGIA STATE
The US Sun

Baseball-size hail and dangerous winds forecast in severe storm warning only days after Tropical Storm Alex flooded US

SEVERE storms with dangerous hail the size of baseballs will sweep across the Midwest for the second consecutive day as meteorologists urge residents to stay indoors. Another round of dangerous storms is brewing in the Plains region, putting parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska on high alert just a day after baseball-sized hail battered the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
The Week

America's latest drought is a sign of things to come

In May, precipitation was below average from California to Texas, and with summer temperatures on the rise, the western United States will continue to experience an extensive and intense drought. Here's everything you need to know:. What is a drought?. A drought is a prolonged period of time with less...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Wildfire tears through California forest as temperatures rocket

A wildfire was burning out of control Monday in forest outside Los Angeles after a weekend of record-breaking temperatures, and as forecasters warn of fire danger across the parched US West. Almost 1,000 acres (400 hectares) had been charred by the Sheep fire since it erupted in the Los Angeles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
10K+
Followers
989
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy