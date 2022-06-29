ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flavoured vapes could be banned as part of EU plan to fight cancer as e-cigarette use surges

By Chiara Giordano
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The EU has proposed a ban on the sale of flavoured heated tobacco products, such as vapes, as part of its plan to fight cancer .

The European Commission said its proposal came in response to a significant increase in the volume of such products sold across the 27-nation bloc.

A recent EU study showed a 10 per cent increase in sales of heated tobacco products in more than five member nations, while heated tobacco products exceeded 2.5 per cent of total sales of tobacco products overall across the region.

The ban would not cover all vaping devices, only those delivering heated tobacco. Many e-cigarettes only contain nicotine.

Stella Kyriakides, the commissioner for health and food safety, said: “With nine out of 10 lung cancers caused by tobacco, we want to make smoking as unattractive as possible to protect the health of our citizens and save lives.”

According to EU figures, cancer was the second-leading cause of death in the bloc of 450 million residents. There were about 1.3 million cancer deaths and 3.5 million new cases per year in the EU.

An estimated 40 per cent of EU citizens would face cancer at some point in their lives, with an annual economic impact estimated around 100 billion euros (£87 billion).

The European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, previously said it wanted to ensure that less than 5 per cent of the population used tobacco by 2040.

The ban’s proposal now goes to member nations and European Parliament lawmakers for review.

Additional reporting by Associated Press

