How a local physicians group is offering quality care to patients

WPRI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelivering the highest quality healthcare in Rhode Island!. Our group of primary care doctors has earned the highest quality scores in the region. Patients in our doctors’ offices receive personalized care that...

www.wpri.com

State
Rhode Island State
Valley Breeze

John Martins family room at RI Hospital provides solace for families

PAWTUCKET – Named after a local business owner and truck driver who died in 2016, Rhode Island Hospital last week cut the ribbon on the John Martins Foundation Family Room where families of burn and trauma patients can retreat for solace during extended stays at the hospital. The John...
PAWTUCKET, RI
pctonline.com

Rhode Island Passes Bill Restricting Use of Neonics

PROVIDENCE, RI — On June 22, Rhode Island legislators passed S. 2299, a bill that would restrict the use of neonicotinoids. The bill has been sent to Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee (D), who will determine whether to sign it into law. The bill would restrict the use of...
POLITICS
ABC6.com

President of NEA of Rhode Island to retire later this year

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The president of the National Educational Association Rhode Island is stepping down later this year. Lawrence Purtill made the announcement Thursday his last day will be on December 30, 2022. Purtill will have completed 23 years as president of the organization upon his retirement. He...
POLITICS
electrek.co

Rhode Island sets fastest timeline of any US state to reach 100% renewable electricity [update]

Rhode Island has passed a law requiring all of the state’s electricity to be offset by renewable energy by 2033 – the fastest timeline of any state in the US. July 1 update: Governor Daniel McKee (D-RI) has now signed historic legislation into law that will require all of the state’s electricity to be offset by renewable energy by 2033. It’s the most aggressive renewable energy standard among any US state.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Health
Health Services
thebeveragejournal.com

RIHA Announces New Board Appointments

The RI Hospitality Association (RIHA) announced the appointment of two new officers to its 2022 Board of Directors in May: Aaron Messina and Frank DiBiase III. Messina, a West Warwick resident and 2004 graduate of Johnson & Wales University, currently serves as the Area Director of Sales and Marketing for TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas. In his role, he oversees six hotels in Rhode Island: the Renaissance Providence Downtown Hotel, Residence Inn by Marriott Providence Downtown, Hilton Providence, Hilton Garden Inn Providence, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Providence Airport Warwick and Holiday Inn South Kingstown, an IHG Hotel. DiBiase, a Block Island resident, serves as a Business Development Representative and Food and Beverage Director for The Atwells Group, which includes three restaurants in Providence and two resorts on Block Island: the historic Spring House Hotel, where he leads the management team, and the Inn at Spring House. DiBiase joined his family’s hospitality business after high school, rising through the ranks to his current role, which includes oversight of the newly opened Providence Oyster Bar located in East Greenwich and a second inn on Block Island in New Harbor. Of the new appointments, Dale J. Venturini, President/CEO, RI Hospitality Association (RIHA)/RI Hospitality Education Foundation (RIHEF), said, “As RIHA and RIHEF continue to navigate the aftermath of the pandemic and the challenges facing our industry, we look forward to collaborating with our new board members to achieve our common goals, restore consumer confidence, and support and strengthen our businesses and workforce.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
ctnewsjunkie.com

Lamont Declares Another COVID Emergency

Gov. Ned Lamont declared another COVID-19 emergency Tuesday in order to secure additional federal funds through the end of December. “I do not intend to issue any executive orders under this declaration,” Lamont said in the order. All of Lamont’s executive powers expire at the end of the month....
CONNECTICUT STATE
ABC6.com

Rhode Islanders overcharged up to $2.2M by National Grid over 8 years

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A National Grid investigation found that the utility company overcharged Rhode Islanders by up to $2.2 million over an eight-year span. The Providence Journal reports that National Grid employees purposefully misfiled invoices so they could get the most amount of money in incentive payments from the state.
PROVIDENCE, RI

