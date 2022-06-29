How a local physicians group is offering quality care to patients

The RI Hospitality Association (RIHA) announced the appointment of two new officers to its 2022 Board of Directors in May: Aaron Messina and Frank DiBiase III. Messina, a West Warwick resident and 2004 graduate of Johnson & Wales University, currently serves as the Area Director of Sales and Marketing for TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas. In his role, he oversees six hotels in Rhode Island: the Renaissance Providence Downtown Hotel, Residence Inn by Marriott Providence Downtown, Hilton Providence, Hilton Garden Inn Providence, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Providence Airport Warwick and Holiday Inn South Kingstown, an IHG Hotel. DiBiase, a Block Island resident, serves as a Business Development Representative and Food and Beverage Director for The Atwells Group, which includes three restaurants in Providence and two resorts on Block Island: the historic Spring House Hotel, where he leads the management team, and the Inn at Spring House. DiBiase joined his family’s hospitality business after high school, rising through the ranks to his current role, which includes oversight of the newly opened Providence Oyster Bar located in East Greenwich and a second inn on Block Island in New Harbor. Of the new appointments, Dale J. Venturini, President/CEO, RI Hospitality Association (RIHA)/RI Hospitality Education Foundation (RIHEF), said, “As RIHA and RIHEF continue to navigate the aftermath of the pandemic and the challenges facing our industry, we look forward to collaborating with our new board members to achieve our common goals, restore consumer confidence, and support and strengthen our businesses and workforce.”

